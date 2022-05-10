Broncos to play Rams on Christmas Day

The Denver Broncos will be playing on Sunday, December 25 at 2:30 Mile High time. Christmas Day! They will be on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The game was announced on CBS Mornings today.

CHRISTMAS DAY GAME: @CowherCBS and @nateburleson reveal a holiday present for football fans — the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Denver Broncos for a rare Christmas Day game on @NFLonCBS. pic.twitter.com/ridibv06ZZ — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 10, 2022

This Christmas Day game will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. CBS is also teaming up with Nickelodeon for some slime-heavy telecasts.

With this game against the Rams in Week 16, we now have two Broncos games confirmed. We learned they would be playing in London in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. We also know they will have their Bye Week in Week 9.

Broncos schedule 2022 Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV 1 9/11/2022 TBD 2 9/18/2022 TBD 3 9/25/2022 TBD 4 10/2/2022 TBD 5 10/9/2022 TBD 6 10/16/2022 TBD 7 10/23/2022 TBD 8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+ 9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK 10 11/13/2022 TBD 11 11/20/2022 TBD 12 11/27/2022 TBD 13 12/4/2022 TBD 14 12/11/2022 TBD 15 12/18/2022 TBD 16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+ 17 1/1/2023 TBD 18 1/8/2023 TBD