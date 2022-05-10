 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News NFL Schedule Announcement: Broncos at Rams, 12/25/2022

Broncos to play Rams on Christmas Day

The NFL has announced that the Denver Broncos will be playing against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be playing on Sunday, December 25 at 2:30 Mile High time. Christmas Day! They will be on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The game was announced on CBS Mornings today.

This Christmas Day game will air on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. CBS is also teaming up with Nickelodeon for some slime-heavy telecasts.

With this game against the Rams in Week 16, we now have two Broncos games confirmed. We learned they would be playing in London in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. We also know they will have their Bye Week in Week 9.

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/11/2022 TBD
2 9/18/2022 TBD
3 9/25/2022 TBD
4 10/2/2022 TBD
5 10/9/2022 TBD
6 10/16/2022 TBD
7 10/23/2022 TBD
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK
10 11/13/2022 TBD
11 11/20/2022 TBD
12 11/27/2022 TBD
13 12/4/2022 TBD
14 12/11/2022 TBD
15 12/18/2022 TBD
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 TBD
18 1/8/2023 TBD

