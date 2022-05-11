Signs that George Paton is doing something right

In a time of year that is a slog for us football fans to get through, we see stories about some the most nonsensical things that normally I don’t think most of us would care about. Today’s take is from the nfl.com mothership reviewing the most highly paid players in the game from an “All-Pro” format.

It is at least something out of the ordinary to think about and as I perused the article yesterday, I found myself pleased to see that the Denver Broncos didn’t make the cut.

That can mean one of two things:

1) The Broncos don’t have any of the best players in the NFL at any position (at least due for a contract renewal)

2) The GM of the Broncos doesn’t like to be a trend-setter in the contracts the team signs.

There are enough timing concerns that play into this that maybe it is a little bit of both.

I’m just thankful that the team has George Paton calling the shots having the chutzpah to trade for a premier QB and the sensibility to not break the bank on the players he has resigned.

Count me as super curious to see what happens with Russel Wilson in regards to a contract extension.

