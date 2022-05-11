Rumor: Broncos to play Seahawks in Week 1

We have another potential early Week 1 schedule leak for the Denver Broncos today. According to some conversations on Twitter, Denver will be on the road in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

Broncos @ Seahawks Week 1 Sunday Night — NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 11, 2022

We have two confirmed games thus far with the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. This Week 1 game has been rumored for both SNF and MNF, but the latest is rumored for the Sunday Night game. This rumored Week 1 prime time game against the Seahawks is not yet confirmed as is a rumored road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.