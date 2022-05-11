 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumor: Broncos to play Seahawks in Week 1

Are you ready for some Monday Night Football or maybe Sunday Night Football? It is rumored that the Denver Broncos will be on the road in Week 1 at the Seattle Seahawks.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

We have another potential early Week 1 schedule leak for the Denver Broncos today. According to some conversations on Twitter, Denver will be on the road in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

We have two confirmed games thus far with the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. This Week 1 game has been rumored for both SNF and MNF, but the latest is rumored for the Sunday Night game. This rumored Week 1 prime time game against the Seahawks is not yet confirmed as is a rumored road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/11/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)
2 9/18/2022 TBD
3 9/25/2022 TBD
4 10/2/2022 TBD
5 10/9/2022 TBD
6 10/16/2022 TBD
7 10/23/2022 at Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK (RUMOR)
10 11/13/2022 TBD
11 11/20/2022 TBD
12 11/27/2022 TBD
13 12/4/2022 TBD
14 12/11/2022 TBD
15 12/18/2022 TBD
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 TBD
18 1/8/2023 TBD

