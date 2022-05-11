Rumor: Broncos to play Seahawks in Week 1

We have another potential early Week 1 schedule leak for the Denver Broncos today. According to some conversations on Twitter, Denver will be on the road in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.
We have two confirmed games thus far with the Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. This Week 1 game has been rumored for both SNF and MNF, but the latest is rumored for the Sunday Night game. This rumored Week 1 prime time game against the Seahawks is not yet confirmed as is a rumored road game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.
Broncos schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|1
|9/11/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)
|2
|9/18/2022
|TBD
|3
|9/25/2022
|TBD
|4
|10/2/2022
|TBD
|5
|10/9/2022
|TBD
|6
|10/16/2022
|TBD
|7
|10/23/2022
|at Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK (RUMOR)
|10
|11/13/2022
|TBD
|11
|11/20/2022
|TBD
|12
|11/27/2022
|TBD
|13
|12/4/2022
|TBD
|14
|12/11/2022
|TBD
|15
|12/18/2022
|TBD
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|TBD
|18
|1/8/2023
|TBD
