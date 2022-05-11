Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

The Denver Broncos have announced that they will be releasing limited inventory of single-game tickets for home games soon after the 2022 regular season schedule is announced on Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Mile High time.

Denver will have eight home games in 2022 as they will have an extra road game this season to fill out the full 17-game schedule.

So far, in our Broncos schedule leaks tracker, we have only road games confirmed and/or rumored. As of yet, no home games have come out. We’ll keep a look out and post any new rumors as they come out to that tracker linked above.

With Russell Wilson in town, how many of you are seriously thinking about attending a game in 2022? I may make the trek down from Idaho this year. It’ll be good to see some exciting football games again.