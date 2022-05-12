The NFL has announced its 2022 regular season schedule. The Denver Broncos will have eight home games and nine away games this season, but one of those away games will be on a neutral field in London.

Denver ended up with a total of five prime time games, which is a big increase over the past several seasons. They are also playing on Christmas Day. In the preseason, the Broncos will be playing home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings and on the road against the Buffalo Bills.

Here is your full Broncos schedule for 2022:

2022 Denver Broncos Schedule Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV 1 9/12/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN / ABC 2 9/18/2022 vs Houston Texans 2:25 PM CBS 3 9/25/2022 vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock 4 10/2/2022 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 5 10/6/2022 vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 6:15 PM Amazon Prime 6 10/17/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN 7 10/23/2022 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+ 9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK 10 11/13/2022 at Tennessee Titans 11:00 AM CBS 11 11/20/2022 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 PM FOX 12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers 11:00 AM FOX 13 12/4/2022 at Baltimore Ravens 11:00 AM CBS 14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock 15 12/18/2022 vs Arizona Cardinals 2:05 PM FOX 16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+ 17 1/1/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS 18 1/8/2023 vs Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

Right off the bat, the Broncos and Russell Wilson be on the road to take on Wilson’s former team in the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The prime time onslaught doesn’t stop there as they host both the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. They will also take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 6 road game on Monday Night Football. To wrap up the tsunami of prime time games, the Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football.

Way back when the trade for Russell Wilson was made official and he met with the media, he had this to say about the competition and strength of the AFC West, “I want to play against the best. I don’t fear anything. So I’m looking forward to it.”

He’ll get to face those tests on some of the biggest stages. This is shaping up to be the best season of football for Broncos Country in over a half decade. Let’s ride!

What do you think of the Broncos 2022 schedule?

