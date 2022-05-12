The NFL has announced its 2022 regular season schedule. The Denver Broncos will have eight home games and nine away games this season, but one of those away games will be on a neutral field in London.
Denver ended up with a total of five prime time games, which is a big increase over the past several seasons. They are also playing on Christmas Day. In the preseason, the Broncos will be playing home games against the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings and on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
Here is your full Broncos schedule for 2022:
2022 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
Right off the bat, the Broncos and Russell Wilson be on the road to take on Wilson’s former team in the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The prime time onslaught doesn’t stop there as they host both the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. They will also take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 6 road game on Monday Night Football. To wrap up the tsunami of prime time games, the Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football.
Way back when the trade for Russell Wilson was made official and he met with the media, he had this to say about the competition and strength of the AFC West, “I want to play against the best. I don’t fear anything. So I’m looking forward to it.”
He’ll get to face those tests on some of the biggest stages. This is shaping up to be the best season of football for Broncos Country in over a half decade. Let’s ride!
What do you think of the Broncos 2022 schedule?
Poll
How many wins do you think the Broncos get in 2022?
-
19%
12+
-
68%
10-11
-
10%
8-9
-
1%
6-7
-
0%
0-5
Broncos odds at Draftkings Sportsbook
Super Bowl: +1600
AFC: +850
AFC West: +275
