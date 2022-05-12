 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumor: Jets at Broncos in Week 15

The first rumored Denver Broncos home game has leaked. A Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

With the official schedule release coming later today, we have another Denver Broncos game leaking this morning. In Week 15, they may host the New York Jets according to some rumors out on Twitter.

If true, this is our first actual home game being leaked. This game against the Jets would come one week prior to one of our confirmed games - a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams. The most interesting rumor so far is that Week 1 game on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL is getting that Russell Wilson returns to Seattle storyline out of the way early.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/11/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)
2 9/18/2022 TBD
3 9/25/2022 TBD
4 10/2/2022 TBD
5 10/9/2022 TBD
6 10/16/2022 TBD
7 10/23/2022 TBD
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK (RUMOR)
10 11/13/2022 TBD
11 11/20/2022 TBD
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)
13 12/4/2022 TBD
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:30 PM NBC / Peakcock
15 12/18/2022 vs New York Jets (RUMOR)
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 TBD
18 1/8/2023 TBD

