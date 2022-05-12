Rumor: Jets at Broncos in Week 15

With the official schedule release coming later today, we have another Denver Broncos game leaking this morning. In Week 15, they may host the New York Jets according to some rumors out on Twitter.

NFL SCHEDULE LEAK



Jets @ Broncos Week 15 — NFL Schedule Release (@NerdingOnNFL) May 12, 2022

If true, this is our first actual home game being leaked. This game against the Jets would come one week prior to one of our confirmed games - a Christmas Day road game against the Los Angeles Rams. The most interesting rumor so far is that Week 1 game on Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL is getting that Russell Wilson returns to Seattle storyline out of the way early.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.