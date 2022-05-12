 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rumor: Chiefs at Broncos in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football

We have another prime time leak. The Denver Broncos will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 14.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A big time schedule leak from Don Kleiman. The Denver Broncos will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. With Russell Wilson, the Broncos are getting a lot of prime time love and the first real confirmation comes against the AFC West rival.

The other prime time game rumor right now is in Week 1 against Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks. That one is also rumored to be a SNF matchup. However, only two games are officially confirmed being their Week 8 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As with any rumor or unconfirmed report, these games could end up being not real. I would consider Kleiman to be a legitimate leak and am moving that Week 14 game into the official category for now.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.

Broncos schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/11/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (RUMOR)
2 9/18/2022 TBD
3 9/25/2022 TBD
4 10/2/2022 TBD
5 10/9/2022 TBD
6 10/16/2022 TBD
7 10/23/2022 TBD
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK (RUMOR)
10 11/13/2022 TBD
11 11/20/2022 TBD
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers (RUMOR)
13 12/4/2022 TBD
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:30 PM NBC / Peakcock
15 12/18/2022 vs New York Jets (RUMOR)
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 TBD
18 1/8/2023 TBD

