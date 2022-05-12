Rumor: Chiefs at Broncos in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football

A big time schedule leak from Don Kleiman. The Denver Broncos will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football. With Russell Wilson, the Broncos are getting a lot of prime time love and the first real confirmation comes against the AFC West rival.

More Schedule Leaks:



Week 5: #Chiefs vs #Raiders on Monday Night Football



Week 6: #Chiefs vs Bills



Week 8 - #Bears vs #Cowboys



Week 9: #Chiefs vs Titans on Sunday Night Football



Week 14: #Chiefs at #Broncos on Sunday Night Football



* #Bears have their Bye Week on Week 14. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 12, 2022

The other prime time game rumor right now is in Week 1 against Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks. That one is also rumored to be a SNF matchup. However, only two games are officially confirmed being their Week 8 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As with any rumor or unconfirmed report, these games could end up being not real. I would consider Kleiman to be a legitimate leak and am moving that Week 14 game into the official category for now.

The NFL schedule will be officially released on Thursday, May 12th at 4:00 pm Mile High time. Until then, we’ll keep updating you on these rumored games and update them when things become official.