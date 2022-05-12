Report: Jerry Jeudy arrested in Arapahoe County

Update 2:30 PM: Arapahoe County Sheriff announced that Jerry Jeudy has been charged with second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. This is described as a misdemeanor.

Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies. He's being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He's on a no bond hold. He's innocent until proven guilty — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2022

Original Story: According to multiple reports, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested in Arapahoe County. As of the time of writing, there is no word on pending charges and he has not yet been booked.

Unfortunately I’ve just confirmed that Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by the Arapahoe County police. Details to follow but obviously not good. — Zach Bye (@byesline) May 12, 2022

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reached out to the team for comment and was told they were aware of the situation and no further comment.

This is not his first run in with the law. He was found guilty of speeding last year exceeding 10-19 miles per hour over the 75 mile per hour speed limit. This also occurred in Arapahoe County.

This is a developing story and we will be updating this post with additional information as more is learned.