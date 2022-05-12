Predicting the Broncos 2022 regular season record

With the 2022 Denver Broncos schedule released, I thought I would go ahead and go through my annual game-by-game prediction for this team. The best part is... they have Russell Wilson and should be much better than in years’ past.

There are five primetime games and a whole lot of drama, but the season will be either made or lost in the final six game stretch. With that make or break stretch, I have the Broncos finishing 13-4 and making the playoffs. It’s May, so optimism is definitely in the air still.

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks (MNF)

We will finally learn if the issue was at quarterback or if Drew Lock only need to be unleashed. I think deep down we all accept that Lock wasn’t ever going to be the answer and Russell Wilson will put a firm nail in that coffin in front of his own former home crowd.

Broncos 34, Seahawks 16. (1-0)

Week 2: Texans at Broncos

Pfft, steamroll. Next!

Broncos 27, Texans 10. (2-0)

Week 3: 49ers at Broncos (SNF)

It seems the NFL wanted to put Russell Wilson into the spotlight facing former divisional foes. I like this spot for Denver too as the 49ers have some issues and against Jimmy G I like Denver’s chances here.

Broncos 20, 49ers 16. (3-0)

Week 4: Broncos at Raiders

It would be glorious to fade on the Raiders here, but sadly Josh McDaniels did not dismantle the franchise as quickly as he did in Denver. They actually got a little better and should put up a good fight in most games. Here comes the first stumble in a shootout against a hated rival. Booo!

Raiders 34, Broncos 31. (3-1)

Week 5: Colts at Broncos (TNF)

In their third prime time game in six weeks, the Broncos host a Colts team that will red hot as Matty Ice and Jonathan Taylor are dominating a weak looking AFC South early on. However, the Denver defense shows up big time and the Broncos get that first loss of the season taste out of their mouths right away.

Broncos 36, Colts 23. (4-1)

Week 6: Broncos at Chargers (MNF)

In front of the orange and blue of SoFi Stadium, the Broncos easy dispatch the Chargers. I’m not saying the Chargers aren’t going to be a strong team in 2022, but I am saying Denver always seems to find a way to play them tough on the road. And now they have Russell Wilson.

Broncos 27, Chargers 20. (5-1)

Week 7: Jets at Broncos

The J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets won the 2022 NFL Draft! And while that was true in April, they’ll still likely be 1-5 heading into this game on the road against the Denver Broncos. Let’s the good times continue to roll!

Broncos 41, Jets 23. (6-1)

Week 8: Broncos vs. Jaguars (London, UK)

The Jaguars are a team that will only improve if Trevor Lawrence improves. There is talent there and we all saw it, but we also saw a lot of mistakes. It’s hard to say if he’s going to be any better in 2022. I think Denver comes out with a win here, but it’ll be tougher than it should be.

Broncos 21, Jaguars 20. (7-1)

Week 10: Broncos at Titans

After the Week 9 Bye, the Broncos come out on the road in the early game slot. Wilson has enjoyed a lot of post-Bye week success and I would expect that to continue against a Titans team that should be taking a step back this season.

Broncos 23, Titans 19. (8-1)

Week 11: Raiders at Broncos

Holy smokes, the wins are just piling up here. That’s okay, the NFL staked the deck in Denver’s favor early on only to run them through the brutalist stretch in recent memory. In Week 11, I would expect Denver to exact revenge against the Raiders to keep the winning streak alive.

Broncos 28, Raiders 17. (9-1)

Week 12: Broncos at Panthers

In what figures to be the Broncos final “easy” regular season game, the Broncos will have to take down the Panthers on the road. I think they will, but after this win and at 10-1 they will run into a scheduling brick wall.

Broncos 24, Panthers 20. (10-1)

Week 13: Broncos at Ravens

In their second straight road game on the east coast, the Broncos winning streak finally comes to an end against a resurgent Ravens team. It’s a classic trap game with their AFC West rival Chiefs coming up the following week.

Ravens 31, Broncos 21. (10-2)

Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos (SNF)

2,643 Days. That’s how many days have passed between the Broncos last win against the Chiefs and their win here in Week 14 of the 2022 season. The streak will end!

Broncos 38, Chiefs 31. (11-2)

Week 15: Cardinals at Broncos

By late season, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will be running out steam and will hit the road against Wilson and the Broncos with Denver coming off a huge high taking down their hated rival for the first time in a very, very long time.

Broncos 31, Cardinals 24. (12-2)

Week 16: Broncos at Rams (Christmas Day)

Riding high on Christmas Day, the Broncos will look out of sync and stumble against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. At the end of an ugly day of football, it is the home team that emerges victorious.

Rams 17, Broncos 13. (12-3)

Week 17: Broncos at Chiefs

Arrowhead Stadium in December/January is not the place one wants to be. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a good day against the Broncos defense, while Wilson and the offense find themselves unable to keep up.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 23. (12-4)

Week 18: Chargers at Broncos

Needing a win to secure the AFC West division title, the Broncos get into a shootout with the Chargers. Ultimately they win in overtime and take their first division title since 2015. We’re back!

Broncos 37, Chargers 34. (13-4)