Broncos open road favorites over Seahawks in Week 1

With the Broncos schedule announced, oddsmakers from DraftKings Sportsbook have already given their opening lines for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Denver Broncos will be on the road on Monday Night Football to play Russell Wilson’s old team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Given Denver has the franchise quarterback now and Seattle does not, you can probably predict where the opening lines on this game ended up. Let’s take a look.

Broncos vs. Seahawks betting odds

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -4

Moneyline Odds: Denver -190 / Seattle +160

Over/Under: 41

The home team typically nets an automatic three points, so that would put the visiting Broncos as a solid touchdown favorite over Seattle in Week 1. These are May 2022 odds, however, and the Seahawks haven’t even determined who their starting quarterback might be.

Oh to no longer be worrying about determining who the starting quarterback might be come training camp. That alone has me happy even if Denver comes out in Week 1 and lays a big goose egg. That probably won’t happen though.