Welcome back to prime time, Broncos!

The Denver Broncos’ official 2022 season schedule is out, and.... “Whoa, Nellie!”

FOUR of the Broncos’ first SIX games are in primetime.



The Broncos are BACK. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) May 13, 2022

Clearly the NFL and the 183 video services broadcasting pro football games next season recognize the importance of Russell Wilson at quarterback...

The Broncos are relevant with a capital W “and that stands for Wins” (obviously).

Tim Lynch predicted the Broncos’ regular season record after the schedule release came out, going with a bold 13-4 finish. But I don’t disagree.

Although the AFC West will provide the toughest opponents, the matchups are very winnable and make for some potentially great football once again in Denver.

But the season is no cakewalk just because Wilson is here. So let’s break this down a little more.

Toughest non-AFC West matchups

Week 1: Monday Night Football at Seahawks

Although I know the Broncos are a better team than the Seahawks, this will not be an easy game and I’m inclined to pick a possible loss here. For one thing, it’s on the road against Wilson’s former team - which is always more emotional than it seems like it should be. Just ask Peyton Manning how hard that is to go back and beat your former team at their place. It will also be the first real game for the new coaching staff and that always comes with some extra challenges. The good news is, if Drew Lock is the starting quarterback for the Seahawks by September, he’ll be just as jittery...and we know what that will mean. Dan Graziano says it’s “one of the year’s top Hard Feelings Bowl games” and I agree.

Week 13: Broncos at Ravens

Second half of the season. On the road. Against a perennially good defense with now an even stronger offense as the Ravens added o-line strength and top-notch tight ends to the skill arsenal. Not to mention, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards back to help Jackson when he doesn’t feel like running. It will be a huge test for the Broncos’ defense and coming a week before the Chiefs only adds to its difficulty level.

The Broncos’ last 6 games:



12/4: at Baltimore

12/11: v. Kansas City (Sunday Night Football)

12/18: v. Arizona

12/25: at LA Rams

1/1: at Kansas City

1/7 or 1/8: v. LA Chargers



A break getting a Kliff Kingsbury-led team late in the season, but that is a BRUTAL closing stretch. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) May 13, 2022

Toughest three-game stretch

Hands down, this goes to the final three games of the season. Already a tough time of year with injuries and fatigue, only the best of the best are in good form at this point in the season, and the Broncos will have to be in their best form to survive this gauntlet Weeks 16-18. And after somewhat of a “break” with Cardinals in Week 15, will have just faced Ravens and Chiefs back to back.

There is only one-word for the second half of the season ...

Brutal.

Starting with the Christmas Day game at the Rams, Broncos better hope Santa put a big ol’ W in their stockings because taking on the defending champs at home is harder than convincing your kids Aunt Judy’s fruit cake will taste good this year.

The assignment will only get harder with another road game the following week, and yep, a December game at Arrowhead (why NFL schedulers, why???) I believe the Broncos will beat the Chiefs in Week 14 at home on Sunday Night Football, so the Chiefs - and their fans - will be particularly salty and ready for revenge.

And as if those games won’t do their best to kill your soul as a football fan, the Broncos will come home to finish the season against the Chargers, who should be outstanding this year if they don’t follow their typical mid-season implosion.

Which brings me to...

Most important game

Obviously there are a bunch of important games on this schedule that could be a deciding factor for the Broncos’ post-season hopes, but I think that final game with the Chargers could decide which second AFC West team is going to the playoffs.

I still think it’ll be the Chiefs’ division to lose and the Broncos and Chargers to duke out the No. 2 spot.

Game circled on the calendar

No question it’s Week 14.

This is the year.

This is the year the Broncos beat the mother $%&#@*! Chiefs. And they do it on Sunday Night Football at Mile High, with Russell Wilson throwing for five TDs and Randy Gregory pummeling Patrick Mahomes into the dirt. Over and over and over.

Come for Coach Hackett's favorite Christmas movies, stay for his thoughts on our 2022 schedule!#TheNeutralZone » https://t.co/BHHuJT5sxM pic.twitter.com/0K8k5tQPZO — Broncos Podcast Network (@BroncosPodcasts) May 13, 2022

Away game I’m going to

Vegas Baby! I hate Vegas, by the way. And I hate the Raiders. So it seems totally appropriate to venture into enemy territory wearing my bright-a$$ orange Wilson jersey as I watch the Broncos beat the Raiduhs. Oh, it’s happening. They are not losing that one.

Home game I’m going to

Come on, now. It’s still Week 14. It was always going to be Chiefs at Broncos.

"Sunday Night Football" at home vs. the Chiefs?



Doesn't get much better.



most intriguing matchups » https://t.co/PDpdAHTr4s pic.twitter.com/DJOlbsGoH8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 13, 2022

Poll Which Broncos game are you most looking forward to? Seahawks on MNF

Chiefs on SNF

Ravens

Christmas Day against the Rams

Season finale v. Chargers

Other vote view results 29% Seahawks on MNF (26 votes)

51% Chiefs on SNF (45 votes)

0% Ravens (0 votes)

9% Christmas Day against the Rams (8 votes)

4% Season finale v. Chargers (4 votes)

5% Other (5 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

