Broncos’ preseason schedule announced

The Denver Broncos have announced their 2022 preseason schedule. Here’s a look at that schedule.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos and the NFL announced the preseason schedule for 2022. Denver will have two home games and one road game in August. To account for the extra regular season game, the preseason is much shorter now.

Broncos Preseason Schedule

I like that there are two home games. The Broncos do have the second most travel miles on their 2022 regular season schedule, so any break from that grind in the preseason will be appreciated. Another thing I like is that their lone road game is in that critical early game slot at 11:00 a.m. Historically, the Broncos struggle in those east coast road games at that start time. With four of those early games on their schedule this season, it will be good to get some practice in on that front when games don’t count.

Speaking of that regular season schedule. The last six games for the Broncos will make or break their season, but if they can stack wins early on it could help them challenge for some good seeding positions late.

2022 Denver Broncos Schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV
1 9/12/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN / ABC
2 9/18/2022 vs Houston Texans 2:25 PM CBS
3 9/25/2022 vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock
4 10/2/2022 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS
5 10/6/2022 vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 6:15 PM Amazon Prime
6 10/17/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN
7 10/23/2022 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK
10 11/13/2022 at Tennessee Titans 11:00 AM CBS
11 11/20/2022 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 PM FOX
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers 11:00 AM FOX
13 12/4/2022 at Baltimore Ravens 11:00 AM CBS
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock
15 12/18/2022 vs Arizona Cardinals 2:05 PM FOX
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS
18 1/8/2023 vs Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

