Broncos’ preseason schedule announced

The Denver Broncos and the NFL announced the preseason schedule for 2022. Denver will have two home games and one road game in August. To account for the extra regular season game, the preseason is much shorter now.

Broncos Preseason Schedule

vs Dallas Cowboys, 8/13 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

at Buffalo Bills, 8/20 at 11:00 a.m. Mile High time

vs Minnesota Vikings, 8/27 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

I like that there are two home games. The Broncos do have the second most travel miles on their 2022 regular season schedule, so any break from that grind in the preseason will be appreciated. Another thing I like is that their lone road game is in that critical early game slot at 11:00 a.m. Historically, the Broncos struggle in those east coast road games at that start time. With four of those early games on their schedule this season, it will be good to get some practice in on that front when games don’t count.

Speaking of that regular season schedule. The last six games for the Broncos will make or break their season, but if they can stack wins early on it could help them challenge for some good seeding positions late.