Are the Broncos a playoff team in 2022?

The schedule is set.

The moves in free agency and the NFL Draft have been made (for the most part).

Now the work is underway to get ready for what is the most highly anticipated Denver Broncos season since 2015.

In line with that: Is this the year the Broncos finally get back to the NFL playoffs? It’s the question this community, Broncos Country and NFL circles will now debate until the end of the season.

On the MHR Radio Podcast, Trevor Sikkema said yes. The NFL and Draft expert not only thinks Denver will make the playoffs in 2022, he thinks the team will compete for the AFC West and is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

For the record, Trevor thinks the Los Angeles Chargers will win the AFC West, followed by the Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Loss Vegas Raiders.

In terms of the Draft, Trevor said he likes the picks made by George Paton and Denver. The one he’s come around on the most is Nik Bonitto. The reason? The fit and the fact he’ll be able to use his skill-set with the Broncos with the current edge guys on the roster.

The addition of Russell Wilson is already paying off.

Now we’ll find out how just much if he can help lead Denver back to the playoffs.

