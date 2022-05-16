Broncos will need to be patient to take AFC West crown

When the schedule was released on May 13, Broncos Country finally found out how the 2022 season would look. While all the focus has been on the Broncos return to the prime time, what seems to be less discussed is how games against division rivals stacked up.

Before the Broncos week 9 bye, the Broncos will have only played two games inside the division. They travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on October 2 and a couple weeks later play at the Chargers in Los Angeles on Monday, October 17.

The Broncos don’t play their first game against the Chiefs until December 11, a Sunday night matchup. In what can only be called a diabolically genius move by NFL schedule-makers, Denver will have to wait until week 14 to finally have their opportunity to take a swipe at their AFC West crown. By then it will be apparent just whom these 2022 Broncos and Chiefs are. This nationally broadcast game should have plenty of fireworks.

Half of the games during the last eight weeks of the season are against division opponents. Denver hosts the Raiders on November 20, host the Chiefs on December 11 and then go to KC on January 1, before finishing out the schedule hosting the Chargers at home.

Needless to say, those following AFC West standings during the first half of the season won’t have a clear picture of what exactly is what until the season is all but over. The Chief’s 13-game winning streak against the Broncos, dating back to 2015, could be broken this season. Broncos Country will just have to be patient for it to happen.

HORSE TRACKS

