PFF gives Broncos’ offseason a high grade

In two short years, general manager George Paton has completely transformed the Denver Broncos. He skipped addressing the quarterback position in last year’s draft and elected, instead, to draft cornerback Patrick Surtain. That predictably led to another failed season, but in hindsight that move will make this team a much better one now that the quarterback situation is resolved.

The trade for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was Paton’s master stroke in his two year remake of the Broncos. They added some depth in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they already had an incredible young offensive core for Wilson to work with.

Sam Monson, over at Pro Football Focus graded each team’s offseason on Monday and of the four ‘A’ grades or higher given, Denver received one of them.

DENVER BRONCOS Offseason Grade: A

Free Agency Grade: Above Average

Draft Grade: B+ Few teams made a bigger move in the offseason than the Broncos, who finally found a franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson via trade. Last offseason, this roster was an elite quarterback away from contending, and while it isn’t quite the same roster, they will be hoping that enough of the important pieces remain so that the same thing is true. Critically, the Wilson trade didn’t cost them any key components of the offense other than tight end Noah Fant, and they have a replacement already in house in Albert Okwuegbunam. Adding Randy Gregory in free agency also gives them a legitimate pass-rusher after trading away Von Miller last year. In the draft, Denver added another pass-rush specialist in Nik Bonitto, who owns the best pass-rush win rate of any pass rusher in the draft class over the last two years. Greg Dulcich adds depth to that tight end room again, and now Denver has to hope that it has the system in place to maximize Wilson.

I’ll acknowledge that Noah Fant was decent, but there were times when I felt he and fourth-round pick Albert Okwuegnunam were similar on the field. Sometimes I felt Albert O was better. I really don’t think they’ll miss much of a beat with that subtraction on offense. With Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Albert O, Wilson will have no shortage of weapons to work with this season.

Where do you think the Broncos’ offseason grade lies?

Poll How would you grade the Broncos’ offseason? A+

A

A-

B+

B

B-

C

D

F vote view results 36% A+ (146 votes)

34% A (138 votes)

14% A- (58 votes)

9% B+ (36 votes)

2% B (10 votes)

0% B- (3 votes)

0% C (3 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (1 vote) 395 votes total Vote Now

Horse Tracks

Broncos sign G Zack Johnson

In a corresponding move, the team waived CB Cortez Davis.

Photos: Phase 2 of the Broncos' 2022 offseason workout program

Take an inside look at the Broncos' offseason workouts as the team continues Phase 2 of the program.

Kana'i Mauga an early contender to continue Broncos' tradition of undrafted rookies making roster

The Broncos did not address inside linebacker depth in the draft, and that's good news for Kana'i Mauga.

‘It’ll be awesome’: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman hoped to get Seahawks-Broncos on ‘Monday Night Football’

Russell Wilson’s return Sept. 12 will also be the first Monday night game of the year on ESPN/ABC and the first with the network for Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

2022 NFL schedule: A guide to the best matchups by week and how you can watch

The NFL regular season will have plenty of appointment viewing, no more so than on NBC. Here is a catalog for long-term planning purposes.

Andrew Mason joining 104.3 The Fan as senior Broncos writer

Mason has spent over 23 years as a reporter and analyst covering the NFL, with over 18 of those years covering the Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos: Dre’Mont Jones says Randy Gregory brings ‘lot of edge’

Randy Gregory should prove to be a great addition to the Broncos' defense.