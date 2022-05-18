Taking a look at the rookie deals for each Broncos’ 2022 NFL Draft pick

With rookie minicamp beginning last week, the Denver Broncos worked to get their draft class signed. The team has agreed to terms with most of their rookie 2022 NFL Draft selections since last week and an additional 13 undrafted college free agents.

Here are the confirmed and unconfirmed contract numbers for the Broncos 2022 NFL Draft class.

Signed 2nd-round edge rusher Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $5.80 million deal. (Source)

Signed 3rd-round tight end Greg Dulcich to a four-year, $5.24 million deal. (Source)

No reports year of a signing for 4th-round cornerback Demarri Mathis. It’ll likely be a four-year, $4.43 million deal.

No reports year of a signing for 4th-round defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike. It’ll like be a four-year, $4.42 million deal.

Signed 5th-round safety Delarrin Turner-Yell to a four-year, $3.99 million deal. (Source)

Signed 5th-round wide receiver Montrell Washington to a four-year, $3.97 million deal. (Source)

Signed 5th-round center Luke Wattenberg to a four-year, $3.95 million deal. (Source)

Signed 6th-round defensive lineman Matt Henningson to four-year, $3.82 million deal. (Source)

Signed 7th-round cornerback Faion Hicks to a four-year, $3.76 million deal. (Source)

Most of the contract numbers are locked in anyway, so there isn’t much negotiation that goes into these. Beyond locking down their rookie draft class, the Broncos also signed 13 college free agents last week. They waived outside linebacker Andre Mintze, offensive tackle Drew Himmelman, cornerback Cortez Davis, and tight end Shaun Beyer in a corresponding roster moves.

Now that you’ve had a few weeks to digest the Broncos draft class. Who do you think may make immediate impacts on this team as a rookie?