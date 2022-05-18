Report: Broncos to hold joint practice with Cowboys ahead of preseason game

The Denver Broncos will be hosting a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 according to a report from Jori Epstein of USA Today. That would be a few days ahead of their first preseason game.

The Cowboys will hold joint training camp practices with the Chargers and Broncos, source tells @usatodaysports.



Scheduled to practice with Broncos Thurs, 8/11 before Saturday preseason game. With Chargers on Wed, Thurs 8/17-18 before 8/20 matchup. Bonus chances vs competition. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 18, 2022

Mike Klis of 9News, did follow up with his own source confirming that the two teams are on track to hold at least one joint practice, maybe two. However, those details were still being worked out according to his sources.

Preseason games don’t hold as much water as they once did with the number being cut down to just three. Teams have not really settled on a widely adopted play-time schedule for starters, but generally that first preseason game doesn’t see the premier players on the field for more than a series or two.

vs Dallas Cowboys, 8/13 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

at Buffalo Bills, 8/20 at 11:00 a.m. Mile High time

vs Minnesota Vikings, 8/27 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

