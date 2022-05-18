 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Broncos to hold joint practice with Cowboys ahead of preseason game

The Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys will hold a joint practice session (or two) ahead of their preseason game on August 13th.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be hosting a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 11, 2022 according to a report from Jori Epstein of USA Today. That would be a few days ahead of their first preseason game.

Mike Klis of 9News, did follow up with his own source confirming that the two teams are on track to hold at least one joint practice, maybe two. However, those details were still being worked out according to his sources.

Preseason games don’t hold as much water as they once did with the number being cut down to just three. Teams have not really settled on a widely adopted play-time schedule for starters, but generally that first preseason game doesn’t see the premier players on the field for more than a series or two.

Broncos preseason schedule

You can get tickets to any of these preseason games now. That first one against the Cowboys is seeing the price rise a bit already, but the other home game against the Vikings is still pretty cheap if you buy early. Both are certainly going to be a heck of a lot cheaper than a regular season game.

Poll

Do you like or dislike joint practices with other teams?

view results
  • 83%
    Like
    (226 votes)
  • 16%
    Dislike
    (44 votes)
270 votes total Vote Now

