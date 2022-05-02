Russell Wilson brings respite from post-draft QB babble to Broncos

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, they didn’t just trade for a blue chip quarterback, they traded for the piece of mind in having a bona fide stud under-center.

For the first time in what feels like forever, there will be no offseason competition to see who will start the season. During the draft and carrying on through the bacchanal of undrafted free agency signings that followed, the Denver Broncos selected not a single quarterback. Doesn’t that feel great?

When camps open from here on out, Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, and March free agent acquisition Josh Johnson will populate the quarterback room. That’s it. Nobody new pinned with being the dark horse to save the franchise from itself. No intrigue. No pitting of one sub-par quarterback against another in the hopes that one will somehow shake their identity to emerge as the second coming of Joe Montana. Zero intrigue. Just the way it should be.

Most importantly, the Broncos were able to focus their efforts on positions that matter. Blowing a mid to late-round pick on some doofus just to fill out the quarterback room never proved be wise or fruitful. Even though many of them saw action on the field, the outcome was largely the same - a loss. Those days are behind us.

Enjoy it, Broncos Country. We’ve seen the horror that is chaos at quarterback position. It’s nothing we should want a part of again anytime soon. Now is when the fun really begins. Now is the beginning of a glorious future. Get your popcorn ready.

HORSE TRACKS

Ellsworth's Kaden Davis signs with Denver Broncos after NFL Draft

Ellsworth native Kaden Davis is getting an opportunity to play in the NFL.

From center to fast wideout, Broncos add depth for QB Wilson | Modesto Bee

The Denver Broncos selected three players on offense in the NFL draft for Russell Wilson and six more on defense.

Broncos offensive line overflowing with competition after draft | 9news.com

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton rallied from a 63-pick hole to have what appears to be a solid 2022 NFL draft.

‘He’s lightning in a bottle’: How Montrell Washington went from unknown prospect to NFL Draft pick | Broncos | gazette.com

ENGLEWOOD — Montrell Washington never expected to be drafted Saturday.

Broncos prepare for 2022-2023 football season | 9news.com

QB Russel Wilson, pass rushers Gregory, Bonitto are getting ready for the 2022-2023 football season

5 Sooners drafted in rounds 4-7; Tulsa lineman drafted in round 7 | Sports | enidnews.com

Enid News & Eagle

Emotional Kevin Colbert exits as General Manager of the Steelers - ProFootballTalk

Jeff Fisher gets his first USFL win - ProFootballTalk

James White still has "a little while to go" before being cleared to return - ProFootballTalk

Ravens didn't draft a receiver, but not for lack of trying - ProFootballTalk

Pete Carroll: We don't plan on DK Metcalf going anywhere - ProFootballTalk

Report: Seahawks are declining fifth-year option for L.J. Collier - ProFootballTalk

Carson Strong gets $320,000 guaranteed from Eagles - ProFootballTalk

Ranking all nine QB picks in the 2022 NFL Draft: Titans get best value with Liberty's Malik Willis - CBSSports.com

Assessing all the signal-caller selections from draft weekend

John Lynch: "Nothing's changed" on Deebo Samuel - ProFootballTalk

Bryce Young is the way-too-early favorite to be the first overall pick in 2023 - ProFootballTalk

Football Morning In America - Inside Baltimore Ravens' Room at 2022 NFL Draft - Peter King, NBC

Peter King's Football Morning In America column leads with a peek inside the Baltimore Ravens' room at 2022 NFL Draft. Plus more news, notes from weekend.

Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded despite good post-draft grades: 'It doesn't matter'

After attaining one of the highest-graded post-draft evaluations, Jets coach Robert Saleh remains grounded after the team came through with three first-round picks.

Saints aggressively pursuing Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu after 2022 NFL Draft, per report - CBSSports.com

The ex-Chiefs star is still unsigned

A.J. Brown asked Titans for $80 million guaranteed before Eagles trade, per report - CBSSports.com

Brown reportedly asked Tennessee for more guaranteed money and a higher AAV than he received from Philly

Bears releasing Nick Foles: Former Super Bowl MVP free to choose his next NFL home - CBSSports.com

Foles made eight starts in two years with the Bears