O-line’s new mantra: ‘Block until the ball is gone’

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Quinn Meinerz may have a little something in common with Dory (of “Finding Nemo” fame).

Because with Russell Wilson as the new Broncos’ signal caller, the job of an offensive lineman is to just keep blocking.

Until the ball is gone.

“In the offensive line room, it’s, ‘We have to block until the ball’s gone.’ There isn’t like, ‘Alright, we’re blocking for three seconds.’ We have to block until the ball is gone, and whatever that requires and whatever you have to do is what we have to do,” said second-year guard Quinn Meinerz.

"[Trading for @DangeRussWilson] is likely going to take Denver's passing offense from one of the least explosive in the NFL to one of the most."@PFF ranks Broncos as the NFL's most-improved team in 2022 » https://t.co/ZkJSWmCTlG pic.twitter.com/HINGiTI9Ua — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 19, 2022

In fact, it’s really just the mentality now, Meinerz added.

“Especially with some of the special abilities that Russ has to evade the pocket and move things, there’s no other option,” he said. “You have to keep blocking until the ball is gone.”

Albert Okwuegbunam was asked about Wilson earning the respect of his new offensive players.

The third-year tight end was quick to note that Wilson didn’t have to earn anything from them; he already had it.

“Russ is extremely detail oriented and you can sense that energy, which ups the intensity of the people around him.” - Quinn Meinerz

“That level of respect was already there,” Albert O noted. “He enforces it every day with the bar he sets and the level of expectation he has of us. ...It was already understood, and he comes in and enforces it and re-establishes that every day. I think we all respect that a lot.”

Meinerz reiterated something known about Wilson since he led the Seahawks to an 11-5 season his rookie year, turning it around from 7-9 the season before.

Wilson likes to obsess over details (much like another quarterback we all know).

“Russ is extremely detail oriented and you can sense that energy, which ups the intensity of the people around him,” Meinerz said. “I think that’s part of something that makes him special as a player. When he’s talking, we’re listening and we’re listening to every single detail because we’re all trying to be the best and that’s the goal here.”

So Meinerz and his fellow offensive linemen are obsessing over details too as they learn a new offensive scheme.

“This offense is definitely predicated more on running the ball, running off the ball, being a lot faster and really trying to make the defense play the entire field,” Meinerz said. “That’s the main goal of this entire thing. [We’re] trying to have all our plays look similar—but they’re all different—so the defense can’t cheat things.”

For his own part, No. 77 - famous last season for “letting his belly breathe” - took off 10 pounds to be more nimble and quick in the new scheme.

Having No. 3 back there probably added a little incentive.

“I kind of had a sense that this offense was going to be predicated on speed and I wasn’t happy with some of the positions I was in last year with some of the things that I was doing wrong,” he said. “I’m trying to stay around 320 or a couple of pounds under. That’s where I’m feeling the best right now.”

Horse Tracks - docllv’s pick of the day (and shameless plug)

Have All-Star Games Outlived Their Usefulness? - WSJ

Ruben Amaro Jr., Neil Paine and Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann discuss why the showcases have lost their verve—and how to make them exciting again

Horse Tracks - Broncos News

Zach Azzanni working with Dwayne Stukes on Montrell Washington | 9news.com

Zach Azzanni was supposed to be watching tape of Samford’s Montrell Washington as a receiver as part of his assigned preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brooks: 'There's quite a divide' between Broncos, rest of AFC West

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks: 'There's quite a divide' between Denver Broncos and the rest of AFC West. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Ahead of preseason matchup, Broncos to host Cowboys for joint practice on Aug. 11

The practice session at UCHealth Training Center will be open to fans. The time for the practice will be announced at a later date.

Five most improved teams of the 2022 offseason | Pro Football Focus

Pro Football Focus ranks the top 5 teams that improved the most through the 2022 NFL Draft and free agency.

Ejiro Evero, Kelly Kleine to participate in NFL’s inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

Summary: The league’s new program intends to help bolster diversity at the highest levels within NFL organizations.

The Neutral Zone (Ep. 212): Can TE Greg Dulcich push for a starting role in Year 1?

On this episode of "The Neutral Zone," Phil Milani and Aric DiLalla debate whether rookie tight end Greg Dulcich will be able to push for a starting job in Year 1 (14:00). They then discuss the biggest position battles on the offensive line (27:05) before

Horse Tracks - NFL News

Deshaun Watson is expected to meet with NFL investigators this week - The Washington Post

The league has given no timetable for a completion of its investigation of Watson under its personal conduct policy.

Drew Brees addresses NBC rumors, hints at NFL return - The Washington Post

Saying he was 'undecided' about his future, the ex-quarterback could have options that include moving to another network as an NFL game analyst.

The hardest and easiest projected NFL schedules - The Washington Post

The schedule is not kind to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams or the powerful Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL season projections 2022 - Win-loss records, playoff and Super Bowl chances from Football Power Index

The ESPN Football Power Index projections are live. Here's how our model believes the 2022 season will play out, from Super Bowl champ predictions to close division races.