The Broncos division matchups are prime viewing

Broncos Country is going to need to start drinking a lot of coffee. The Russell Wilson effect will have many of us groggy at work for much of the 2022 season.

When the NFL schedule was released, the Denver Broncos were slated for five primetime games, with a possible sixth in the final week of the season. Currently two of the Broncos six division games will be in primetime. The Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers could push that to three.

Potentially half of the division games for Denver in primetime? After six seasons of steady decline into irrelevance, the NFL has taken notice. Finally answering the QB question will do that, I suppose.

For a fanbase that had become frustrated by losing seasons, failed QB searches, and wasted seasons for great defenses, the return to primetime is an exciting proposition.

For the NFL, the AFC West is the most competitive division, and could be the most entertaining to watch. The Kansas City Chiefs are the standard bearer. The Chargers are the up and coming team (it must be the offseason because this feels like Chargers season). The Las Vegas Raiders made the playoffs in 2021, and will have an improved defense. We all know about the moves Denver has made.

Honestly, the thought of late night division rivalry games is exciting. It will be nice to get back to NFL relevancy in Denver. It will also be great to see Russell Wilson lead the Broncos back to the playoffs.

But the road won’t be easy. There is still a lot of time between now and the start of the 2022 season. Right now, though, we can be excited to see the Broncos back in the news. And some of us will be looking for high octane beverages in the morning.

