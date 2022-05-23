Broncos roster review: Safety Caden Sterns

After coming onto the Denver Broncos scene in 2021 as a 5th-round pick, Caden Sterns is looking to sharpen up his game at safety in order to carve a future for himself as a starting safety in the NFL.

#30 Caden Sterns

Position: Safety

Height: 6’ 01”

Weight: 207

Age: 22

Experience: 2

College: Texas

With solid veteran starters in Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson ahead of him on the roster, look for Sterns to show improvement this year and be a steady force at the ready should the Broncos need him to step up.

How he fits with the Broncos

Sterns had a pretty promising rookie season learning the ropes and even being forced into action in 2021. He saw 311 snaps on the year which is going to be integral to his development.

In his limited action as a depth safety, Sterns did show up as a player who is able to make some splash plays. He got the Broncos 2 sacks, 2 TFLs, 2 quarterback hits, 2 interceptions and 5 passes defended.

Coming into the season we talked about how his tackling ability needed to be honed. We saw evidence of improvement from him in that area last season and another year of work should only see him getting better.

Final Word

I liked what I saw from him last season and he’s a young player with huge athletic potential. If he can sharpen his reads and get more instinctual, he’s got everything it takes to be a real star in the backfield.

I don’t see him taking a starting role barring injury in front of him, but I think one of the newer safeties will really have to work hard to take his spot on the roster.