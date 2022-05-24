Broncos roster review: Cornerback Patrick Surtain II

After being the Denver Broncos ninth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Patrick Surtain is looking to build off of an excellent rookie season into becoming one of the game’s best corners.

#2 Patrick Surtain II

Position: CB

Height: 6’2

Weight: 202 lbs

Experience: 2 years

College: Alabama

Patrick Surtain’s fit with the roster

Obviously Surtain is the team’s CB1. He’s one of the best young corners in football, and there’s nobody on the depth chart talented enough to supplant him. Surtain is the player that will be asked to compete against Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and other elite receivers that the Broncos will play.

What we saw out of Surtain was simply spectacular for a rookie corner. He took on number one receivers, big RZ threats, smaller shiftier ones, tight ends, you name it and he did it. While he doesn’t shuffle and move around like how the Rams use Jalen Ramsey, he effectively takes a side of the field and shuts it down and fights like heck every single rep.

THAT is rare for a corner in general. For a rookie corner? Even rarer and just highlights how dominant he’s playing.

Surtain developed into a shutdown corner by the time the season was over. There’s nothing he can’t do on the football field. Surtain has everything you want in a shutdown corner.

So many rookie corners either play too fast trying to make a play or play too slow trying to not get burned and each end up getting toasted. Surtain got beat by Sterling Shepard on a crossing route for a TD Week 1 but never made a mistake on that level after that despite playing some elite talent.

Against Darren Waller, Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill, Patrick Surtain II allowed just 60 yards and 4 receptions on 10 targets (32 of 60 on one play).



Cincinnati didn't target Surtain once when he was matched up against Chase. — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) May 23, 2022

All told, Surtain gave up 49 receptions on 85 targets, giving up just 560 yards and 3 TDs. He registered 4 interceptions and 8 PBUs on the season, which were among the best for rookie numbers.

Final Word

Paton’s decision to take Surtain was controversial when it happened, but it’s hard to imagine he regrets it given how Surtain played as a rookie. There’s nothing stopping Surtain from being an elite corner once again, and with Denver on primetime TV repeatedly this season, the recognition he deserves should be headed his way.