Broncos roster review: Cornerback Essang Bassey

The denver Broncos picked up Essang Bassey off of waivers at the end of the season likely due to familiarity since he made the team originally as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He’s a tough, driven cornerback who fits best as a nickel corner in the NFL.

#34 Essang Bassey

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 190

Age: 23

Experience: 3

College: Wake Forest

How he fits with the Broncos

It is going to be pretty tough sledding for Bassey to make the roster this year. The Broncos have really stocked up the cornerback room by adding Bless Austin, Faion Hicks, Donnie Lewis Jr., Ja’Quan McMillian, and K’Wuan Williams to the mix.

The tough thing for Bassey is his size. That is what keeps him from working on the outside (where he’s likely be picked on as the larger WRs box him out). He didn’t see much action at all in 2021 which doesn’t seem to indicate much chance of him making the roster.

Final Word

Anything can happen when the players put the pads on and get to work in training camp. Bassey is going to need to really wow the coaches if he’s going to carve out a role for himself with the team.