The offensive line needs to gel quickly for the Broncos to have success this season

It is easy to get hyped about our team this time of year. OTAs are happening. News is coming out about our shiny new QB Russell Wilson spinning dimes into the end zone like he’s giving away candy at a parade.

But if you peruse the photos of the day, you will see an awful lot of shorts and very little in the way of 11 on 11 with real blocking happening.

While I get excited about hearing Nathaniel Hackett talk about designing the team’s offense to custom fit Russell Wilson, I just want to point out that for this offense to hum, it is going to take some serious work up front to get the engine started.

If you look at the history of the offense that Hackett is going to run, you will see a long list of teams that largely have predicated success off of a sound run game that opens up the passing game.

With Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, we got to see signs of what we can look to for this new Broncos offense.

Formations, motions, etc are going to look eerily similar whether it is a pass or a run. Defenses are going to have a hard time sniffing out what the Broncos are doing pre-snap. A

For that to work, the offensive line has to run block and pass block well. Of all the things I’m looking forward to this year at training camp (outside of a competent QB taking snaps of course), I’m going to be looking to see how the line plays with their shift from gap to zone. We may see some shifting around of depth / starters if some of the younger guys can really show out.

Broncos News

Russell Wilson's standard? 'Whatever we had been doing isn't enough' - DenverFan

"He prepares his butt off," Courtland Sutton said of Russell Wilson. And now, that preparation is rubbing off on the Broncos.

With Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett is doing what Seattle wouldn't - DenverFan

Nathaniel Hackett is building the Broncos offense around the strengths of his recently-acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Photos: An inside look at Day 2 of the Broncos' 2022 OTA practices

Take an inside look at the Broncos' second practice of the 2022 OTA slate.

'Just be a wrecking ball': New Broncos DL D.J. Jones looking to 'dominate' in Denver

"I feel like I made a mark in San Francisco, but I think it’s time to bring that here," Jones said. "Help this community, help this team. I’m here to do whatever they need me to do."

Mile High Morning: Broncos rated as one of the league’s ‘most complete’ teams

The Broncos' offense “has the makings of an offense that can hang with the AFC’s best,” NFL.com's Marc Ross wrote.

Other NFL News

Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers' new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

NFL mulling changes to traditional Pro Bowl format

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league is discussing the possibility of eliminating the traditional Sunday Pro Bowl game and using the day to showcase the players in it.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

Deshaun Watson accuser says she felt ‘scared’ and threatened by Browns QB

One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage felt “scared” and threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session.

Justin Herbert and the Greatest Third-Year QBs Ever | Football Outsiders

Is Justin Herbert off to the greatest start of any quarterback in NFL history? Not quite, but Football Outsiders metrics suggest that he'll keep the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoff chase for years to come.

How Dallas Cowboys rookie Jalen Tolbert looks to get '1% better every day' - Dallas Cowboys Blog- ESPN

Outworking others is nothing new to Tolbert, who got a late start to playing football but broke several school records before being drafted by Dallas.

Carolina Panthers' Sam Darnold says he's confident he can be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said QB Sam Darnold is practicing with an "edge" that he hasn't seen before. Darnold, who has 54 career TD passes but also 52 interceptions, says he's confident that he can be "one of the best quarterbacks in the league."

NFL says teams can't interview employed head coach candidates until after wild-card weekend

The NFL modified its head coach hiring process at this week's spring meetings with a resolution that prohibits interviews with candidates employed by a team until the conclusion of wild-card weekend.

Texans, Cowboys Release Statements in Wake of Texas Elementary School Shooting - Sports Illustrated

The state’s NFL teams offered condolences following a school shooting in Uvalde that left at least 19 children and two adults dead.

Jaire Alexander’s extension keeps Packers on Aaron Rodgers’s timeline - Sports Illustrated

Green Bay’s financial strategy has changed over the years, especially in a win-now window. Plus, Tom Brady’s wild summer and the Deshaun Watson discipline is likely near.