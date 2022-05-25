Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Seth Williams

The Denver Broncos drafted wide receiver Seth Williams out of Auburn in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll enter his second season staring at a very crowded wide receiver room in Dove Valley.

#19 Seth Williams

Age 22. 6’02”, 211 lbs.

College: Auburn

After being waived before the season, the Broncos signed Williams to the practice squad. He would see his first game action towards the end of the season where he caught one pass for 19 yards.

How he fits with the Broncos

Williams came out of Auburn with average Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) compared to what we typically see from George Paton at skill positions. What stood out, however, was the vertical and jump skills.

Seth Williams is a WR prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 6.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 783 out of 2499 WR from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/swcnNUyK4B #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/OJadEtTIup — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 7, 2021

It would seem to make him more of a jump ball 50-50 type guy. With Russell Wilson on the roster now, that could make his particular skillset something that would give him an edge over other guys in camp.

Prior to the 2021 NFL Draft, the The Draft Network alluded to this specific skillset.

“He’s fearless when catching slants over the middle and is very good in contested catch situations. In the NFL, he will be a red zone nightmare for defenses in slant, fades, 50/50 balls, and back-shoulder situations. He will have no problems excelling on special teams if needed.”

Final word

There are a lot of ‘locks’ to make the roster at wide receiver this year. I would consider Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler all assured a 53-man roster spot. I would even say Montrell Washington is likely a lock in his first season.

If Denver keeps six wide receivers, that would leave one spot open for competition between Williams and six other guys looking to make the team. I think of the group, Williams has a fair chance of beating them out. It should be a pretty strong training camp competition there.