Broncos broadcast & digital teams take home three Heartland Emmy nods

To top off an already-successful offseason, the Denver Broncos are raking in awards and they haven’t even played a game yet!

Announced today by the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter were three different Heartland Emmy Award nominations to the Denver Broncos’ broadcast production team.

We're proud to announce that our broadcast & digital teams have received three Heartland Emmy nominations!



The Heartland Emmy nominations include special features Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton (Sports Program: Post-Produced or Edited - Single Program) and Floyd Little: The Franchise (Sports: One Time Special). Producers of both programs include Austin Brink, Russ Jenisch, Aaron Gunning, and Alexis Perry.

Their third nomination falls to Behind the Broncos: 2021 NFL Draft (I talked about one of the No Shortcuts episodes in this article last year), Documentary Program - Historical category. This feature was produced by Joe Abdellah, Patrick Smyth (Associate), and Erich Schubert (Associate); edited by Joe Abdellah and Phil Milani; and filmed by Joe Abdellah and Austin Brink.

The 35th Annual Awards Gala for the Heartland Emmys (one of nineteen regional Emmys chapters) will be held on July 16 in both Denver and Oklahoma City.

It doesn’t stop at the Emmys, though. The Broncos won three Telly Awards, as follows:

Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton (Silver Winner: Craft - Local TV [Directing])

2021 Shots of the Year (Silver Winner: Local TV [Cinematography]; and Bronze Winner: Local TV [Editing]).

Austin Brink and Broncos Broadcast Productions were recognized for all three Telly Awards.

Not to be too optimistic here but I’m just saying, if the Broncos’ on-field team wins like the behind-the-scenes team this year, we’re sure to be in the playoffs!