Jonathon Cooper undergoing finger surgery

Denver Broncos EDGE Jonathon Cooper will be undergoing finger surgery to repair a tendon injury sustained to his ring finger (left hand) on Monday’s practice, according to 9News. It’s unknown how long Cooper will be out for, but the team remains optimistic he will be able to return for training camp in July.

The Ohio State product was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, who ended up vastly out-producing his draft selection. Given the bevy of talent ahead of him on the depth chart, it seems unlikely that he’ll play as many snaps as he did this coming season, keeping him fresher off the bench.

Cooper has shown the ability to be an effective sub-package rusher in a rotational role. His rookie film was surprisingly productive, even if he isn’t a clear every-down EDGE player. While he’s overcome health concerns in the past (Cooper fell in the draft due to a heart condition), it’s tough to see guys deal with injuries frequently in the offseason.

This injury unfortunately leaves the Broncos pretty thin at the EDGE position. Randy Gregory is still recovering from shoulder surgery and rookie UDFA Chris Allen is still limited while recovering from a foot injury. Baron Browning has moved over to EDGE and Malik Reed is back, but we might see a move happen to bring in another pass rusher in camp soon.

Horse Tracks

Per Mike Klis of 9News, Mat and Justin Ishbia are part of a group of investors looking to buy the Denver Broncos when bidding commences. A former national champion on Tom Izzo’s 1999-2000 Michigan State basketball team, Mat Ishbia has become a massive mortgage mogul and has already toured the facility.

Peter King puts Denver 14th in his latest edition of NFL Power rankings. While he doesn’t cite a reason for where they are ranked, he praised how cheaply Paton got Russell Wilson for in his trade with Seattle.

“We can be the best D-line in the NFL as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other,” D.J. Jones said Tuesday. “We can be the best.”

