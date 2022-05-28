Broncos roster review: Wide receiver Kaden Davis

After the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos filled out their roster with 13 undrafted free agents. One of those signees was Kaden Davis, a wide receiver out of NW Missouri State. He joins a crowded wide receiver room this offseason, which puts him in strong competition for a roster spot as a rookie.

#13 Kaden Davis

6’01”, 190 lbs.

College: NW Missouri State

Davis finished his final season at NW Missouri State with 44 receptions for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 16.2 yards per reception was impressive even if it was in NCAA Division II football.

How he fits with the Broncos

Davis is another high RAS guy. His size knocks him down a bit on the overall, but he was good to great in the speed and agility scores. He spent a lot of time on special teams as a return man and he could project as a solid slot-type of receiver.

Kaden Davis is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.34 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 464 out of 2786 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/ne3HpH1G02 #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/CWhYkRsyyh pic.twitter.com/1hoHC8KYm7 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

In a pre-draft interview, Davis looks to Cooper Kupp and Adam Theilen as guys he hopes to model his game after. With that 4.44 speed, he also has elite burst off the line. He’s definitely an interesting prospect in that regard.

With the Denver Broncos, I would definitely project him as a slot guy if he fought his way onto the field at some point. However, his main contribution early on could be on special teams if he makes the final 53-man roster.

Final word

I can literally talk myself into every single rookie based on their college highlights and tape, so its hard to rein myself in. Realistically, Davis is going to have wow in training camp. There are just too many bodies in this wide receiver group and a few of these young guys will fight their way onto the practice squad, but they’ll have to outshine the others in camp.

We’ll just have to see if Kaden Davis is one of those guys that has enough moments to get that all-important resigning to the practice squad before the season.