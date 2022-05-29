D.J. Jones ready to ‘dominate’ for Broncos defense

Good morning, Broncos Country!

We all know the blockbuster move made by George Paton and the Denver Broncos.

And it still doesn’t get old mentioning that franchise-altering trade. But there’s another offseason move that could have a drastic impact on the other side of the ball.

The addition of defensive tackle D.J. Jones. What he brings to the Broncos run defense is undeniable. But he wants to become more of a complete defensive tackle.

“Dominate here,” Jones told the media this week on what he wants to accomplish in Denver. “I feel like I made my mark in San Francisco, but I think it’s time to bring that here and help this community and help this team. I’m here to do whatever they need me to do.”

To become a more complete player, Jones knows what he must improve on.

“Pass rush,” he said. “I want to exceed five sacks, and I think this is the perfect scheme to do it. It’s the perfect group of guys to work with and better myself in that.”

Jones doesn’t just have high expectations for himself, but for Denver’s defensive line.

“We can be the best D-line in the NFL as long as we continue to work hard, stay healthy and lean on each other,” he said. “We can be the best.”

Of course, it helps to go against the likes of Russell Wilson every day in practice. That can help prepare the Broncos defense for what’s to come this season when it faces the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“He’s definitely preparing us for that with having a mobile quarterback,” Jones said. “It’s not like he’s just standing in the pocket. He’s doing what he does. He’s out there scrambling around and making plays, so that will definitely prepare us.”

At least for Jones, he’s stoked he can finally call Wilson a teammate.

“He’s exactly who I thought he was,” Jones said. “He did something in practice the other days, and everyone was like, ‘That isn’t real.’ Yes, it is. That’s what he does. He makes time and he gives the offense time. He’s going to make a beautiful throw, and it’ll probably be a touchdown.”

The other aspect that Jones can help Denver with is handling and managing the new expectations. With the addition of Wilson, the Broncos know it’s time to get this franchise back to competing for Super Bowls.

“Winning comes with not worrying about winning and just worrying about your group and your team,” Jones said. “We won (in San Francisco) because we were a family and because we were in that locker room and on the field — we were tight. Everybody had trust in one another. That’s something that we’re building here. That’s something that’s already been here, but you can always get better at that.”

