Russell Wilson will surpass John Elway in career touchdown passes this season

Sometimes you sit down to bang out that early morning Horse Tracks post and find something that’s just interesting and fun. I fully intended to put together a depth chart and discuss that today, but I’ll have to write that up later and get it out by Wednesday. Instead, I saw this tweet from Ryan Michael showing how close new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is to eclipsing John Elway’s career touchdown mark.

#Broncos QB #RussellWilson (292) is 9 TD passes away from eclipsing #JohnElway (300).



He’s already thrown more than #JoeMontana (273).



He all-time leading TD recipient is #TylerLockett.



Russ is one of the greatest players in all of #NFL history. pic.twitter.com/2FZ3r6GRZD — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) May 3, 2022

It’s one of those neat things that’s going to happen early next season. You know Broncos Country is going absolutely bonkers if Wilson breaks Elway’s mark at a home game. He’ll have just nine touchdowns as a Bronco at that point, but we’ll all know that there will literally be hundreds more to come!

