Broncos roster review: Offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez

The Denver Broncos didn’t address the offensive tackle position in the 2022 NFL Draft, but did end up signing some after the draft. One of those was Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez who signed as an undrafted college free agent soon after the draft.

#70 Sebastian Gutierrez

Age: 24. 6’05”, 296 lbs.

College: Minot State

As the first Minot players to enter the NFL since the late 70s, Gutierrez drew attention from NFL scouts after adding over 100 pounds during college and transitioning from tight end to offensive tackle.

How he fits with the Broncos

Whether or not he sticks to the tackle position in the NFL is unknown, but he Relative Athletic Score (RAS) projects him as a guard prospect and one that displays a high RAS at the position.

Sebastian Gutierrez is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 23 out of 1301 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/XNg7a1yEiO #RAS https://t.co/tOxEFiz79G pic.twitter.com/SfdKjLMTCm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

We look at this score a lot, because general manager George Paton tends to look for players who score well athletically. You can teach guys to play a position well, but you can’t teach them to be more athletic.

Being an undrafted player out of a small school, Gutierrez will need to come into training camp with a strong command of the positions he will compete for. He’ll need to show the coaching staff that he can play at the NFL level. If he can do that, he could have find a spot on the team in some capacity as a rookie.

Final word

It’s a long road to the field playing in the NFL when you come from both a small school and were undrafted, so Sebastian Gutierrez will have his work cut out for him this offseason and through training camp.

Even if he ultimately becomes a 53-man roster guy, his rookie season will likely see him cut at the end of camp and, if coaches think there might be something there, signed to the 16-man practice squad. Given his road to the NFL, I wouldn't count him out to outwork the competition to keep his NFL dreams alive this year.