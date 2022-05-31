 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos roster review: Guard Michael Niese

Michael Niese is another Broncos undrafted college free agent out of Temple. His versatility may be the key to making the team.

By sadaraine
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Temple at Rutgers Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are switching to an outside zone scheme and are in need of young players they can shape into what Nathaniel Hackett envisions for his offensive line of the future. To that end, they signed Michael Niese out of Temple who is an intriguing prospect.

#67 Michael Niese
Position: OG
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 295
Experience: Rookie
College: Temple

Niese played tackle at Temple and has the ability to play inside as well. He’s a technician who looks to use technique in order to win blocks as a way to get an edge in the trenches.

How he fits with the Broncos

While he could use some strength training (which is the case with most OL players coming from college to the NFL), he’s got athletic ability that definitely pops:

Hackett has already mentioned how much he cherishes versatility from his linemen multiple times since signing on to be the Broncos Head Coach. That bodes well for Niese’s chances to make the team.

Final Word

There’s a ton of stiff competition in front of Niese, but I definitely see room on the practice squad for him. If he can show out well in training camp, he’ll be a young player that the Broncos will be able to develop over the next couple of years.

Poll

Do you think Michael Niese will make the practice squad?

view results
  • 93%
    Yes
    (28 votes)
  • 6%
    No
    (2 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...