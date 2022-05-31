Broncos roster review: Guard Michael Niese

The Denver Broncos are switching to an outside zone scheme and are in need of young players they can shape into what Nathaniel Hackett envisions for his offensive line of the future. To that end, they signed Michael Niese out of Temple who is an intriguing prospect.

#67 Michael Niese

Position: OG

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 295

Experience: Rookie

College: Temple

Niese played tackle at Temple and has the ability to play inside as well. He’s a technician who looks to use technique in order to win blocks as a way to get an edge in the trenches.

How he fits with the Broncos

While he could use some strength training (which is the case with most OL players coming from college to the NFL), he’s got athletic ability that definitely pops:

Michael Niese is a OC prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.21 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 43 out of 534 OC from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/9nTY8J9bmN #RAS https://t.co/XZ1D6R4DnT pic.twitter.com/f1f12Lwfmz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

Hackett has already mentioned how much he cherishes versatility from his linemen multiple times since signing on to be the Broncos Head Coach. That bodes well for Niese’s chances to make the team.

Final Word

There’s a ton of stiff competition in front of Niese, but I definitely see room on the practice squad for him. If he can show out well in training camp, he’ll be a young player that the Broncos will be able to develop over the next couple of years.