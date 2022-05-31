Criminal case against Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy dismissed

Broncos’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy no longer faces any criminal charges for the misdemeanor levied after his May 12 arrest, according to court records.

Arapahoe County Court judge Chantel Contiguglia dismissed the charges and closed the case Tuesday morning before Jeudy was to appear at a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Arapahoe County DA filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Jerry Jeudy. In the end no crime appeared to have been committed. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 31, 2022

Jeudy, a third-year wideout for the Broncos, was arrested after an argument with the mother of his one-month-old child. The mother had taken Jeudy’s phone, so he locked her wallet, the baby seat, and the baby’s medical records in his car, according to details from the incident.

Because the situation involved “property as a means of coercion” Jeudy received a “second-degree criminal tampering charge with a domestic violence sentence enhancer.”

Prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying the “ victim expressed she did not feel annoyed, inconvenienced, threatened or intimidated in any way” by Jeudy.

The child’s mother had said in court earlier this month that she never felt threatened during the dispute and asked that the case be dismissed.

The motion to dismiss notes that the prosecution would have had to prove that Jeudy tampered with the victim’s property with the intent to injure, inconvenience or annoy her, and that the crime was committed as a method of coercion, control, punishment, intimidation or revenge.

Harvey Steinberg, Jeudy’s attorney, said he thought from the beginning the case would ultimately be dismissed since no crime had been committed.

“I’m just happy the DA decided to do it sooner rather than later,” Steinberg said.