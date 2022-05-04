The season will not likely start off with fireworks

With the draft over and our roster (mostly) set, the Broncos are hard at work preparing to be a whole new team for us to cheer for. Trading for an actual legitimate starting NFL quarterback will do that for you.

I’m honestly getting pretty excited to see the team prepare in training camp and even preseason action to see what these new-look Broncos can do.

It takes me back to 2012, though. And just as a reminder to all my brothers and sisters out there in Broncos Country: it is likely to be a bumpy road with this new QB and coaching staff.

Peyton Manning and company eventually figured it out and even got the team to 13 wins on the season, but we started out 2-3 and darn near lost our 6th game to the Chargers (when the switch finally flipped for our offense and they led us to an amazing victory).

This season is not likely to go swimmingly early on. This is a very new coaching staff on both sides of the ball and our head coach is going to have his own learning to do along the way as well.

Let’s just do our best to give the team some grace as they work out the kinks and get this new machine well-tuned and in gear. Russel Wilson can say, “Let’s ride!” all he wants, but until the whole team gels, it may be a bit bumpy coming around the first bend.

Broncos News

Mile High Morning: Fourth annual Denver Day of Service one month away

“Denver and its residents have shown a resiliency and commitment to each other and Denver Day of Service is an opportunity to celebrate that together,” V.P. of Community Development Allie Engelken says.

Photos: Phase 2 of the Broncos' 2022 offseason workout program | Week 1

Take an inside look at the Broncos' offseason workouts as the team starts Phase 2 of the program.

