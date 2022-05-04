Broncos will be heading back to London in 2022

The Denver Broncos are going back to London, England. The NFL has announced that they will be playing the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30, 2022. So set your alarms, cause kickoff will likely happen not long after you’ve had your morning coffee. The game will air on ESPN+, which will require a subscription. However, there will also be local options if you are fortunate enough to live in those areas.

“It’s a great honor for the Denver Broncos to be selected by the NFL to play in London as part of its International Series,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a team statement. “Broncos Country is everywhere and the best way to grow our game—and reach fans all over the world—is by playing internationally. Our entire organization is excited with the opportunity to play at historic Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars.”

For our fans across the pond, they will be overjoyed to have an opportunity to see their favorite team live and in person. It’s been over a decade since Denver last played there, so I am sure they will appreciate that rare opportunity to see the Broncos in person without having to travel 5000 miles to do it.

Back in December of 2019, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis was lobbying hard for Denver to return to London. However, that all went to the wayside with COVID-19.

“I haven’t heard anything from the league other than I’ve pestered and begged them,” Ellis said. “I think it’d be really good for us to go there. I put in a personal request to Arthur Blank and he came up to me in the last league meeting and was supportive. The league has to do what’s best for them in terms of their international strategy, but I think it would be good for the franchise, good for the organization. We had a good trip there the last time with the exception of some shenanigans. It’s worthwhile for the club and the organization to go there and it boosts your brand a little bit.”

Now two years later, the Broncos are going back. I am sure having Russell Wilson on the roster helped that situation along.