Broncos projected depth chart reveals key position battles

The Denver Broncos won’t have any kind of official depth charts until the season, but we can start to project potential early depth charts now. The most up-to-date roster has a total of 95 players, so I’m not sure how they are able to maintain a level above that 90-player cap. Unless it is due to unsigned rookies, but I could not locate any resources to confirm that. Anyway, I included them all with some help from Joe Rowles who was keeping his own depth chart.

Broncos Depth Chart - May 2022 Position 1st String 2nd String 3rd String 4th String 5th String Position 1st String 2nd String 3rd String 4th String 5th String Quarterback Russell Wilson Josh Johnson Brett Rypien Eric Barriere* Running Back Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon Mike Boone Damarea Crockett Tyreik McAllister* Fullback Andrew Beck Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton Seth Williams Travis Fulgham Kaden Davis* Brandon Johnson* Wide Receiver Tim Patrick Kendall Hinton Tyrie Cleveland Jalen Virgil* Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy KJ Hamler Montrell Washington* Trey Quinn Tight End Albert Okwuegbunam Greg Dulcich* Shaun Beyer Dylan Parham* Rodney Williams* Tight End Eric Tomlinson Eric Saubert Left Tackle Garett Bolles Quinn Baily Drew Himmelman Left Guard Dalton Risner Natane Muti Zack Johnson Michael Niese* Center Graham Glasgow Lloyd Cushenberry III Luke Wattenberg* Right Guard Quinn Meinerz Ben Braden Right Tackle Billy Turner Calvin Anderson Tom Compton Casey Tucker Sebastian Gutierrez* Edge Rusher Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto* Malik Reed Aaron Patrick Jonathan Kongbo Nose Tackle D.J. Jones Mike Purcell Enyioma Uwazurike* Marquiss Spencer 3-Tech Dre'Mont Jones DeShawn Williams McTelvin Agim Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen* Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb Jonathan Cooper Baron Browning Andre Mintze Christopher Allen* Inside Linebacker Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Barrington Wade Inside Linebacker Jonas Griffith Alex Singleton Kadofi Wright* Kana'i Mauga* Cornerback Patrick Surtain II Michael Ojemudia Blessuan Austin Cornerback Ronald Darby Donnie Lewis Cortez Davis* Ja'Quan McMillian* Slot Cornerback K'Waun Williams Damarri Mathis* Essang Bassey Faion Hicks* Safety Justin Simmons PJ Locke III JR Reed Delarrin Turner-Yell* Safety Kareem Jackson Caden Sterns Jamar Johnson Placekicker Brandon McManus Punter Sam Martin Corliss Waitman Long Snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer

*indicates rookie

My biggest takeaway from reviewing this sheet is that we’ll see a ton of competition behind the starters with the exception of the inside linebacker position opposite Josey Jewell. That spot, currently held by Jonas Griffith, is where we could see the strongest competition in training camp for a starting job.

Jewell thinks highly of Griffith after last season after watching him play. Earlier this week, Jewell said of Griffith, “The guy is good. He has a lot of talent. The guy can run—smart kid. He’s come a long way, especially from last year. From the beginning of it when he was just playing special teams and then he came into a defensive role playing linebacker, and now communicating with me out there with other guys. It really shows his football I.Q. really increasing.”

While I would certainly give Griffith the leg-up early on, the Broncos did add two rookie undrafted free agents. There are seven total inside linebackers on the roster right now.

The second position group that I think will have the strongest competition will be cornerback. I think the starters are set, but behind those three there is a logjam of players vying for a roster spot. There are four rookies of the 11 total cornerbacks on the roster. It should be a fun to watch that position group battle it out in training camp.

On the offensive side of the ball, both Joe and I slotted Graham Glasgow as the center here. A lot of that interior offensive line will depend on what we see from Lloyd Cushenberry and rookie Luke Wattenberg. There could be some shifting around of starters along that interior offensive line, but I think for right now this is where I would set the lineup if it were Week 1.

Some other notable battles in the second and thing strings would be at wide receiver, tight end, and especially edge rusher. There could be a lot of reordering in that area once camp gets going.

Where you do see the biggest position battles at this early in the new league year?