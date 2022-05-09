Broncos 2022 Schedule Release: What to expect this week

With one week left to go, we now know most of the Denver Broncos schedule of opponents for 2022. They cannot finish better than last place in the AFC West, which makes everything pretty much set for next season. They will play the AFC South, the NFC West, and the last place team in both the AFC East and AFC North, as well as, the last place team from the NFC South, to go along with their normal slate of AFC West opponents. Home: Texans, Colts, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Chiefs, Chargers, and Raiders Away: Jaguars, Titans, Rams, Seahawks, Panthers, Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, and Ravens

When MHR’s Tim Lynch wrote that after it was clear that there was no escaping the whirlpool of toilet bowl play that signified the 2021 season, things looked vastly different than they do now. The allure of Pat Shurmur’s sleepy-time offense, Vic Fangio, and Drew Lock that garnered zero scheduled national prime-time games (outside of the lone Thursday Night Football game against Cleveland) has been cleansed from Mile High.

Enter Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett, and all hopes for a season that isn’t a crushing national embarrassment.

What does the NFL schedule release hold on Thursday, May 12?

We already know that week 8 will be played on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on October 30 at 7:30am MT. Unfortunately, we have to remember that the Broncos will be playing Jacksonville and so this game will not fall under any sort of national broadcast and will instead be locked behind an ESPN+ subscription.

Starting Monday, expect there to be dribs and drabs of scheduled games to leak as the week progresses. What has, in the past, been a haphazard release of information, has now been replaced with marketing strategy of scheduled leak dates!

As MHR’s parent SB Nation reports:

Beginning Monday, May 9, broadcast partners will announce a select game from the upcoming 2022 NFL Schedule. Provided below is the announcement schedule and location: Monday, May 9 – ESPN to announce during Good Morning America Tuesday, May 10 – CBS to announce during CBS Mornings Wednesday, May 11 – FOX to announce during FOX & Friends Thursday, May 12 – NBC to announce during Today Show On Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 PM ET, clubs will announce their first home game opponent.

Even though the Cowboys and Giants are already longshots to do anything of note in the playoffs, expect them to each get 5 national games. If it’s one thing we have learned from years of schedule releases, it’s that the NFL doesn’t care about putting terrible football on television. Let us all enjoy their race to the bottom again by watching literally anything else.

On the bright side, the NFL also loves itself some Russell Wilson, so the Denver Broncos will also have solid representation on the national stage. How much? I wouldn’t say they are shoo-ins to max out with 5 prime-time games like their ne’er-do-anything counterparts in the NFC East, but they will get quite a few and will be positioned to be flexed into those late-season national matchups.

It’s going to be one hell of a ride for Broncos Country this year. Don’t expect it to be mercifully hidden from view like it was last year. The whole world needs to see what the Denver Broncos are up to.

