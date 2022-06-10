What mark will new ownership leave on the Broncos?

With new ownership coming to the Denver Broncos, there is a lot of uncertainty about just what will be priority-one for the Walton-Penner group. Will they demand a new stadium? Do they want the old-school D uniform throwbacks this season? Will Peyton Manning be offered a minority stake in the team? One thing is for sure, the Walton-Penner group will leave their mark on the Broncos, just as all other owners before them have.

Bob Howsam

The Broncos very first owner did not own the team for much longer than a year, but fan owe a tremendous amount of respect to the founder of the Denver Broncos. If Howsam hadn’t joined young oilman Lamar Hunt in his crazy idea to found a football league to compete with the NFL, Broncos Country wouldn’t exist.

Gerald Phipps

Phipps shepherded the Broncos through the AFL-NFL merger and took the Broncos from national punch line to AFC Champion culminating in Super Bowl XII in New Orleans. His was a steady hand that allowed the Broncos to flourish and set the stage to become a dominant franchise in the decades to come.

Edgar Kaiser

Kaiser wasn’t an owner for long and has since filed plenty of lawsuits that show a tremendous amount of seller’s remorse. However, Kaiser’s lasting impact was in making a friendly deal behind the scenes with Baltimore Colts owner Jim Irsay to send quarterback John Elway to Denver for, with all due respect to OL Chris Hinton, essentially peanuts. It was Kaiser’s personal friendship with Irsay that helped seal the deal that changed the course of Broncos history forever.

Pat Bowlen

Mr. B was the gold-standard for owners when it comes to NFL ownership. Not only did he oversee the building of a new stadium, it was his steady hand that made the Broncos one of the most competitive and successful teams in the NFL. Seven AFC Championships and three Super Bowl victories took the Broncos from NFL novelty to NFL powerhouse.

Each Broncos owner has built on the legacy of their predecessor. Fresh new ownership in Denver is going to be an injection of much-needed energy and growth into the team. What will the legacy of the Walton-Penner group be? Whatever it is, it will be a tremendously big deal. Just as it was for each of the men that came before them.

