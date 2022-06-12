New era in Broncos Country brings excitement ... or does it?

Good morning, Broncos Country!

New quarterback.

New head coach.

Now a new owner.

The Denver Broncos need that new car smell to drown out the stench of the last six years. But with all of this change comes uncertainty. There’s hope, for sure. But that guarantees nothing.

No matter the promises made, until they’re delivered, they’re empty and meaningless. That old, “undersell and overdeliver” mantra.

Yet despite the uncertainty, there’s also excitement.

One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with a coach who has a system that produced the back-to-back MVP.

Denver also now has the wealthiest owner in the NFL. That may not matter to some, but it will when it comes to salary cap manipulation (say for new extension for a certain new QB). Andrew Brandt laid out a great explainer on the Pat McAfee Show this week as to how Stan Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams are able to manipulate the cap the way they do. Well, Rob Walton has way more money than his cousin in-law.

There’s also the addition of Mellody Hobson.

By all accounts, she’s a superstar. The fact Walton, George Penner and Carrie Walton Penner were able to include Hobson in their ownership group is a massive deal. She’ll bring a different perspective and way of thinking to the group that will only make it better. Not to mention the connection to Star Wars.

And, of course, the talk of bringing in Peyton Manning. While it would be for an advisory role, having PFM included in whatever role will help the franchise.

Despite all of that, we have no idea how this change will unfold.

When the Carolina Panthers were sold to David Tepper in 2018, Panthers fans no doubt had the same excitement. And now the franchise is entangled in an off-the-field mess with the new practice facility and it still has Sam Darnold as its quarterback.

It just goes to show, we have no idea.

But given the last six years, the excitement is shining through.

When you have one of the best QBs in the NFL paired with a new head coach and system that just produced the back-to-back MVP, with the richest owner in the NFL, it’s hard not to get excited.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. We go through the new ownership group of the Broncos, led by Rob Walton, George Penner, Carrie Walton Penner and Mellody Hobson.

Broncos News

Greg and Carrie Penner will be in charge of Broncos | 9news.com

Greg Penner, who replaced Rob Walton as Walmart's chairman in 2015, will be the Denver Broncos' CEO.

Former Broncos star Terrell Davis talks Denver's new direction | 9news.com

Terrell Davis had a question-and-answer session with the Coloradoan at an event in Fort Collins on Thursday (June 9, 2022).

Three things to watch for at Denver Broncos minicamp - DenverFan

Melvin Gordon III is expected to take part in the mandatory work, but he's not the only Bronco to watch this week.

Will Denver Broncos build NFL's next flashy stadium under Rob Walton?

Rob Walton could take a page from Rams owner Stan Kroenke, his cousin by marriage, by investing big in a new stadium for the Broncos.

NFL News

Detroit Lions DT John Penisini, 25, retires after two NFL seasons

Lions defensive lineman John Penisini is retiring at the age of 25 after playing two seasons in the NFL.

NFL: JaMarcus Russell explains what went wrong in failed career

Russell gave a candid first-person account of his troubles, which apparently began well before he set foot in the NFL.

Cowboys' Tony Pollard, Bills' Jamison Crowder headline NFL players in contract year primed for breakout season - CBSSports.com

These five impending free agents are in line to have lots of success in 2022.