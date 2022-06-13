Broncos Country eager to meet new owners

After finding out that the Walton-Penner group had been granted the right to purchase the Denver Broncos, the team was informally introduced to the new owners via a Joe Ellis presentation.

Broncos players given new owner introduction during team meeting https://t.co/34DK997d1y via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 10, 2022

We’ve all heard about the new folks in town. The Walmart money. One of the partners being married to George Lucas of Star Wars fame. There’s been no shortage of talk about the owners, but there has been scant little from them officially.

Okay, fine. I get it. The transfer of a $4.65 billion franchise to a group of owners may take longer than a week to complete. However, that doesn’t make Broncos Country any less eager to hear from them.

In a league where owners can make or break a franchise simply by being who they are, there’s rightful curiosity in Denver’s new group. Will they be ineffective like the Fords in Detroit? Will they ineptly insist of being involved with football operations like Jerry Jones in Dallas? Heaven help us if they’re anything like Daniel Snyder in Washington, we don’t need that level of embarrassment.

When all the documents have been signed and the keys transferred, I expect we’ll finally hear from the group. Every previous owner of the Broncos has put their stamp on the Broncos. When the Walton-Penner group takes to a microphone for the first time, Broncos Country will finally get to know just who these new folks are. What is their vision for the future? What are their expectations to win?

Let’s get the show on the road! Broncos Country can’t wait to meet you.

