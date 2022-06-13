Tyrie Cleveland carted off field during practice

Tyrie Cleveland suffered an injury towards the end of a practice session on Monday that required him to be carted off the field. The third-year wide receiver and former seventh round pick for the Denver Broncos went down while trying to make a catch on the final play of the day.

Cleveland getting helped onto cart. Teammates giving him pats on back. Looks significant. #9sports https://t.co/mBfg62IkGl — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) June 13, 2022

After snagging six receptions for 63 yards as a rookie, Cleveland, 24, spent some of last season on the practice squad but did register 84 snaps on special teams. He faced stacked competition in a crowded wide receiver room entering this offseason.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not immediately have an update on Cleveland after practice, so we’ll update this post as we learn more on Cleveland’s injury.