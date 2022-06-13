 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyrie Cleveland carted off field during practice

The young wide receiver went down at the end of the practice and the injury looks like it could be significant.

By Tim Lynch
C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrie Cleveland suffered an injury towards the end of a practice session on Monday that required him to be carted off the field. The third-year wide receiver and former seventh round pick for the Denver Broncos went down while trying to make a catch on the final play of the day.

After snagging six receptions for 63 yards as a rookie, Cleveland, 24, spent some of last season on the practice squad but did register 84 snaps on special teams. He faced stacked competition in a crowded wide receiver room entering this offseason.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not immediately have an update on Cleveland after practice, so we’ll update this post as we learn more on Cleveland’s injury.

