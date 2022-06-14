PFF predicts Broncos’ o-line will have ‘high end’ potential for 2022

The Denver Broncos offensive line finished 19th in the league in 2021 when ranked by Pro Football Focus. Despite the team performing poorly in 2021, the offensive line wasn’t necessarily horrible. In fact, rookie Javonte Williams managed to find great success running behind that o-line. While performing somewhat well in run blocking, the o-line really struggled to keep the quarterback upright. They allowed 28 sacks in 2021, which ranked 27th in the league (6th highest allowed.)

Aside from the addition of Billy Turner, the o-line remains the same as it was in 2021 (despite Glasgow missing a majority of the year due to injury.) Will the unit be able to improve for next season?

PFF ranked all the offensive lines heading into the 2022 season and ranked the Broncos at 16. They also placed all the o-lines into separate tiers. The tiers were minor or no weakness, high floor, high-end potential, at least one good tackle, and problematic. PFF threw the Broncos into the ‘high-end potential’ tier.

PFF predicted the Broncos starting offensive line for the 2022 season:

LT: Garett Bolles

LG: Dalton Risner

C: Lloyd Cushenberry

RG: Graham Glasgow

RT: Billy Turner This lineup could look a lot different should center Lloyd Cushenberry III take another step forward. He went from a 40.5 overall grade as a rookie to a more respectable 64.2 mark in 2021. If we see another such improvement, the Broncos’ line will be solid as can be across the board.

The Broncos division rival Las Vegas Raiders were ranked in the problematic tier, which is wonderful news for Broncos pass rushers.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Broncos' o-line will also have a new position coach, Butch Barry. Garett Bolles seemed to thrive under previous coach Mike Munchak for at least a few seasons until he regressed in 2021. Hopefully, coach Barry can help prevent Bolles from further regression.

With superstar quarterback Russell Wilson now throwing the ball for the Broncos, the o-line needs to prioritize keeping Wilson upright and his jersey clean. The performance of the o-line will be key in determining the success of the team.

