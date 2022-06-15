Jerry Jeudy needs to arrive now that Russell Wilson is tossing the rock

You can count on many things in life: death, taxes, and offseason hype about players who haven’t really reached their potential once mandatory minicamp starts.

So now we have to hear all about how Jerry Jeudy is going to really own it this season.

Broncos Country: I’m down. I’m hyped. My orange and blue blood is pumping strong.

But can you please just hush with the hype and show it?

Because in his 26 NFL starts so far, all I’ve seen is 1,323 yards on 90 catches with a whopping 3 TDs. All those TDs and 856 of those yards were his rookie season.

Don’t get me wrong here. We all know just how little I thought of the QB situation in Denver during those past two seasons. I also think Pat Shurmer couldn’t scheme a successful high school football team’s offense in 4a.

I just want less talk and more walk. The way a lot of the hype out there is written, Jeudy arrived before the season ever started. He’s compared to the rest of the NFL as an elite talent without anything close to the play on the field to back that story up.

I am excited for the Wilson to Jeudy connection this season. If Jeudy really is as good as is written on paper, he’s going to absolutely light up the NFL this season and really help Broncos Country square away the story for good on what quality of QBs Denver’s had during his tenure.

