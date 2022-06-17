Broncos roster review: Inside linebacker Kadofi Wright

The Denver Broncos went into the 2022 NFL Draft needing to add some depth at inside linebacker, but the board just didn’t fall that way. Instead, they looked to undrafted college free agents to address it. They signed Buffalo linebacker Kadofi Wright soon after the draft concluded.

#48 Kadofi Wright

6’03”, 224 lbs.

College: Buffalo

Wright, 24, joined fellow undrafted linebacker Kana’i Mauga as the two rookie additions to the position group for the Broncos.

How he fits with the Broncos

Kadofi Wright’s strength coming out of college was his ability to read and react quickly to offensive plays unfolding in front of him. In a lot of ways he looks a lot like Josey Jewell in terms of scoring low on the relative athletic score but very high on the mental diagnosis side of things.

Kadofi Wright is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.03 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 961 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/12Ig6kKaH4 #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/Ze1fq30e1U pic.twitter.com/RE7PZwq0gp — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Where he may struggle is with his lack of size in comparison to Jewell. He’ll need to bulk up some there. The other major issue is his struggles with shedding blocks and his tendency to tackle high, which will cause him issues at the NFL level.

Final word

Overall, Wright seems like an intriguing guy for the Broncos to develop and I would peg him as a guy to look for when Denver goes to fill out their practice squad. We’ll have to see how he does in training camp, but I do like his upside as a “quarterback of the defense” type guy.