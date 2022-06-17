Broncos announce training camp dates

The Denver Broncos have announced their upcoming training camp schedule. A total of 14 practice sessions will be open to the public beginning on Wednesday, July 17, and ending on Thursday, August 11, at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado.

That final practice session will be a joint practice session with the visiting Dallas Cowboys ahead of each team’s first preseason game. Additionally, on that first Saturday after training camp begins, the team will hold a “Back Together Saturday” event for fans. That will likely be a very family-fun type of event for those who attend.

Broncos 2022 Training Camp Dates Date Day Time Date Day Time 7/27/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:45 am 7/28/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12 pm 7/29/2022 Friday 10 am - 12 pm 7/30/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12 pm 8/1/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm 8/2/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12 pm 8/3/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/4/2022 Thursday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/5/2022 Friday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/6/2022 Saturday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/8/2022 Monday 10 am - 12 pm 8/9/2022 Tuesday 10 am - 12: 30 pm 8/10/2022 Wednesday 10 am - 11:30 am 8/11/2022 Thursday 11 am - 1 pm

With the mid-morning start time, the team also announced that the gates will open at 9 a.m. and the parking lots at 8 a.m. This will be Russell Wilson’s first training camp as a Denver Bronco, which will likely draw crowds not seen since the Peyton Manning years. If you plan to attend, you’ll probably want to arrive early and get in line early.

For all of the policies and additional information for those attending these sessions, please check the official Broncos website.