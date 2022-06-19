Broncos could find inspiration from Avalanche success

Happy Father’s Day to the Broncos Country dads!

For the first time in 21 years, the Colorado Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Final.

While it hasn’t been that long since the Denver Broncos were in the Super Bowl, it feels like it’s been that long since the Broncos were in the Super Bowl.

Since the Avs started their run for their third Stanley Cup, various members of Denver’s organization have been in Ball Arena to support the local hockey team.

From Russell Wilson and Ciara to Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, seeing the Broncos cheer on Colorado has been awesome.

But could this run, which hopefully ends with the Avalanche hoisting the Cup, serve as inspiration to Denver’s football team?

As Broncos safety Justin Simmons told the media a few days ago:

“Oh, yeah. No doubt. I’ve gone to every series leading up to the Stanley Cup (on Wednesday). Just to hear how electric it is in there, I can’t wait to hear that and see that sea of orange when we are back in our home stadium and playing in big-time games. I can’t wait.”

It’s not just Simmons.

The success of the Avs, and even the Denver Nuggets, makes Hackett hungrier to bring success back to the Broncos.

“No doubt,” he recently said to the media. “Going to that Avs game — it was absolutely electric. Everybody talks about it. They say, ‘It’s a great atmosphere, it’s so crazy.’ When you got there, the fans are into it. After a goal, what some of the people were yelling at the players — it was unbelievable. Looking at all these different avenues, I’ve gotten to go to quite a bit of them and I’m excited to go to many more, too.

“To be able to bring that to the Denver Broncos and bring that energy and bring that juice — that’s what we need, what we want and what we want to be a part of because we’re the Denver Broncos. We want to bring it because what’s going on in that arena when the Avalanche play is unbelievable. I feel sorry for anyone that wants to come in there.”

Broncos Country needs no reminder of how tough the last six years have been for the franchise. But Wilson at quarterback, the expectations have returned to the Broncos.

The Avalanche’s run to the Stanley Cup Final could serve as even more motivation to make the coming NFL season a success for Denver.

