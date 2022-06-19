Broncos roster review: Receiver Kendall Hinton

His name will live forever in Broncos Country.

Denver Broncos receiver Kendall Hinton never needs to play another down in the Mile High City and fans will remember what he did for the organization back in 2020.

It was then that Hinton was forced to play quarterback for the Broncos against the New Orleans Saints. While the game and the performance went as you would expect, Hinton kept getting up and never gave up.

For that, Hinton will always have a place in the hearts of Broncos fans.

But now, the second-year receiver wants to add to that and become a regular contributor to Denver’s offense.

#9 Kendall Hinton

Position: Receiver

Height: 6-0

Weight: 195

Age: 25

Experience: Second year

College: Wake Forest

How he fits with the Broncos

The task for Hinton to make the roster is a challenge.

A lot of it will come down to how many receivers general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to carry on the 2022 roster.

There are four locks in Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. You would think recently drafted rookie Montrell Washington makes the roster as a returner. But does he take a receiver spot?

Either way, if the Broncos go with six or seven receivers, that would leave between one-three roster spots.

My guess, for whatever it’s worth, is Hinton makes the roster in 2022.

As Russell Wilson recently told the media about Hinton:

“Kendall is doing an amazing job. He has a special gift — his gift of getting open, his wiggle and his ability to accelerate and make plays. I remember watching the film, and there was a certain game — it was the Cowboys game. He caught a skinny post route and just took off. His ability to get open, his ability to make plays near the red zone and how he catches it —he’s got that football instinct.

“It’s the quarterback in him. I’ve watched him play and how he even had to step into the game that one day. That’s kind of crazy to do. People don’t understand how hard this position is, and for him to be able to do that the next day is a challenging thing. He’s a competitor, and I think all the guys are competing their butts off.”

Final Word

Hinton will always hold a fond place in the memories of Broncos Country.

The competitor and drive in him is special, and it’s why he will ultimately make the roster in 2022. And it’ll be exciting to see the impact Hinton can make on the Broncos as a receiver.