Broncos roster review: Wide Receiver Brandon Johnson

The Denver Broncos have on paper one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Nevertheless, they signed an UDFA out of Central Florida to see if he has what it takes to make it on the big stage.

#89 Brandon Johnson

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 193

Age: 23

Experience: Rookie

College: Central Florida

Johnson spent 6 years at the collegiate level culminating in a season with Central Florida where he bagged 11 touchdowns on 38 catches. That looks like it was enough for the Broncos to take notice and bring him in with a chance to further hone his skills and develop his game.

How he fits with the Broncos

Johnson has some good traits you want in a WR: good hands, football IQ to use the sidelines, decent route running, and long arms. He’s a guy that looks like he could have an impact in spread formations as a #4 or #5 WR that you can trust to run a tight route and catch the ball.

Final Word

Realistically, if Johnson is going to make the team, he’ll do so by earning a spot on the practice squad. There are loads of guys in front of him with big contracts, higher draft status, and much larger portfolios that speak to their capability at the professional level. He’s going to have to wow the coaches in training camp to secure his place with the team.