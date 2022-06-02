Broncos roster review: Running back Tyreik McAllister

After the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed 13 undrafted free agents to their roster, and rookie running back Tyreik McAllister out of University of Charleston in West Virginia was one of them.

The 5-foot-9 (5-foot-11 on some sites), 180-pound back was named the 2021 Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year by coaches after rushing 1,090 yards and posting a league-high 13 touchdowns. He also earned two Offensive Player of the Week honors in 2021.

Though he hails from a Division II football program, McAllister averaged just over 120 yards per game and his 7.62 yards per carry is the third-highest average in the country. He also had 32 receptions for 203 yards out of the backfield in 2021 and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in Division II.

Player Profile

Tyreik McAllister | Running back | Rookie

Height: 5’9” | Weight: 180 pounds | 40-time: 4.4 seconds

Arm Length: 30.5 inches | Hands: 9.25 inches

Vertical Jump: 36 inches | Broad Jump: 10’1” | Short Shuttle: 4.3 seconds

3-Cone Drill: 6.95 seconds | Bench Press: 12 reps

Highlights

How Tyreik McAllister fits with the Denver Broncos

Unfortunately for McAllister, he plays a position at which the Broncos are already set. Javonte Williams - last year’s novice NFL running back - showed incredible promise after splitting carries with Melvin Gordon and still rushing for nearly 1,000 yards.

With the top two spots accounted for, in theory McAllister could take a crack at RB3 or RB4 but the likely candidates are incumbent backups Mike Boone and Damarea Crockett. McAllister could find himself on special teams, especially if he shows an ability to use his speed both in the return game and run game.

Erick Trickel of Mile High Huddle says McAllister’s chances of making the roster are low, but mainly because the top two spots are cemented with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, and Mike Boone is a pretty solid No. 3 RB if not Damarea Crockett.

“There is enough speed to be a home run hitter, and he can also work as a returner. When watching what tape I was able to find, McAllister’s ability to start and stop stood out, and he has quick acceleration. The footwork is sloppy, and McAllister can be easy to bring down, which isn’t surprising considering how small he is. However, he has good vision and quickness with the ball in his hands, which is more important as a returner. If he is going to make the roster, it’ll have to be as a returner more than a running back.”

Tyreik McAllister’s RAS score

Tyreik McAllister is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.38 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 428 out of 1632 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Zf2WWFWfdf #RAS https://t.co/eeM5BsLAAW pic.twitter.com/Sh4EQy4mwv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022

Final Thoughts

I always like rooting for the underdog, and McAllister is definitely an underdog.

Coming from a DII program, signing as an undrafted free agent and playing a position with the top two or three roster spots already penciled in, the former Golden Eagle has a lot to overcome to become a Bronco.

He could push Damarea Crockett for RB4, and that would be a huge win - but even cracking the practice squad could be a big victory for McAllister.