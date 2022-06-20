Broncos roster review: Defensive End Dre’Mont Jones

One of just two players left on the Broncos’ roster from the 2019 NFL Draft, Dre’Mont Jones is entering a contract year and expectations are sky-high. Is this the year Dre’Mont Jones makes his mark on the NFL?

#93 Dre’Mont Jones

Height: 6’3

Weight: 281 lbs

Position: Defensive End

College: Ohio State

Experience: 4 years

How he fits with the Broncos in 2022

Dre’Mont Jones might be the second-most important player on the defense this season, behind Justin Simmons. With the Broncos moving to more 5-1 fronts this season under Ejiro Evero, Jones’s ability to penetrate and disrupt gaps is going to be critical. The whole purpose of the 5-man front is to ensure everyone gets one-on-one matchups as often as possible and funnel the running back into a phone booth. Dre’Mont Jones’s first step is lightning quick and he disrupts rushing lanes because of it and leaving him one-on-one on passing downs with a 12th-ranked 14.8% pass-rush win rate ties right into his best trait.

Jones does have to get better versus the run, something the Broncos have made a priority in trying to fix. He generated just a 5.5% run-stop percentage, which ranked 100th in the NFL last season. His quickness can cause guards problems off the snap, but he still needs to improve getting off of blocks and getting his pad level down. He can get blown out of gaps with ease, and won’t threaten much with a bull rush. Hopefully, with a new staff in town, those issues start to get resolved this season.

For all his faults as a run-defender, Dre’Mont Jones is an electric pass-rusher and has been since he entered the league. He amassed 40 pressures last season, and as stated above, his pass-rush win rate was 12th in the NFL over some notable names like Jeffrey Simmons, Fletcher Cox, Quinnen Williams, Leonard Williams, and Grady Jarrett. His pass-rush plan has gotten better as time has gone on, and his combination of plus snap anticipation, quickness, and change of direction has been absolutely dynamite. He’s a handful for guards, and I’m anticipating the staff to take full advantage and line Jones from different alignments to exploit offensive lines.

Final Word

Dre’Mont Jones has all the ability in the world to earn a significant payday this season. His ability as a pass-rusher has so far outweighed his poor run defense and pass rush is king in the NFL. With a new defense in place that plays into his strengths and allows him to exploit matchups and set the tone up front, Jones should have another productive season and parlay that into a hefty contract extension.